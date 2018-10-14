Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa exits vs. Missouri with knee injury, heads to medical tent

Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was dealing with a sprained knee leading up to Saturday's game vs. Missouri, and it appears that he aggravated it further against Missouri Saturday night. He stayed down on the field for a couple of minutes after an awkward slide on a 9-yard run with 11:37 to play in the third quarter, but jogged off straight to the medical tent on the Crimson Tide sideline.

He stayed in the medical tent for a few minutes before his parents came down from the stands and entered the tent with their son. They stayed in the tent for several minutes before they re-emerged about 10 minutes later while their son remained. He came out of the tent with a little over 4:00 to play with his knee brace back on, noticeably limping and headed straight to the offensive huddle.

ESPN sideline reporter Todd McShay has since revealed that Tagovailoa is questionable to return, but mainly due to the fact that the Tide are cruising past Mizzou.

It was clear throughout the game that Tagovailoa was nursing his knee, which was in a brace the entire night. He left the game briefly after getting hit low in the second quarter, and hasn't been able to step into throws with as much force as he usually does. He was 12-of-22 passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns prior to the injury. Those who have watched him all year know that 10 incompletions in one game isn't exactly normal for the hero of the national title game last year.