Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa expected to practice this week after aggravating injured knee
Tagovailoa left in the third quarter of Saturday's win over Missouri
Alabama fans wondering about the status of star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can exhale. The sophomore sensation appears to be fine after exiting Saturday's game with a knee injury.
Coach Nick Saban said during his Monday practice that Tagovailoa is a full-go this week for the top-ranked Crimson Tide.
"Tua hasn't missed a day of practice," Saban said via 247Sports. "He could've gone back in the game, like I said (Saturday). He's going to practice today. Probably better this week than he was last week, so we're going to see how he does in practice and continue to evaluate him."
Tagovailoa was nursing a knee sprain heading into Saturday's win over Missouri, and re-aggravated it during the contest. He was noticeably struggling with it during the first half, and went down for the rest of the game in the third quarter after sliding on a run up the middle. He entered the medical tent for 10-15 minutes, and was joined by his parents -- who came down from the stands. When he emerged, the game was in hand and he didn't play another snap.
Tagovailoa has not only lived up to the hype generated from last season's second half surge to win the national title, he has exceeded it. He leads the nation in passer rating at 248.09, which is 49.2 points higher than the college football record that Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield set last year. He hasn't thrown an interception, has 21 touchdowns and only 35 incompletions.
Alabama will travel to Neyland Stadium Saturday afternoon to take on Tennessee in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. Kickoff time is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.
