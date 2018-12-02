Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa out two weeks after suffering ankle injury vs. Georgia
Tagovailoa has battled a few different injuries throughout the season
After beating Georgia in the SEC Championship Saturday, Alabama has the next month off before it will play in a College Football Playoff semifinal. It will be without its starting quarterback for the first two weeks of that month as well.
Nick Saban said Sunday that an MRI revealed Tagovailoa had a high ankle sprain.
"It's about a 2-week deal," said Saban. "Hopefully by the time we start practicing again, Tua will be back on field and ready to go"
Tagovailoa, who had been dealing with a knee sprain for much of the last month, suffered a pair of ankle injuries during Alabama's win. The second was to his right ankle, which was stepped on accidentally by an Alabama offensive lineman. That injury knocked him out of the game, and is the one that caused the high ankle sprain.
Of course, that's not a massive deal with Alabama being off for the next month. Plus, as we saw on Saturday in Atlanta, the Tide are in good shape even without Tagovailoa, as it was Jalen Hurts putting together the storybook ending to lead Alabama's comeback against the Bulldogs.
Still, even if the injury isn't a significant concern, it is a concern. When you look at the combination of injuries Tagovailoa has suffered to his knee, and now his ankle, there's a chance he won't be at 100 percent the next time he takes the field with the Tide offense.
Alabama will play against Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
CFP, bowl projections: Oklahoma gets in
The College Football Playoff bowl games have been set, but how will the rest of the bowls pan...
-
Alabama, Clemson favorites in CFB semis
Las Vegas sees both semifinal matchups not being very close
-
College Football Playoff: Sooners get in
The one-loss Sooners beat out the Big Ten champions for a chance to compete for the national...
-
2018 Bowl Games: Live announcements
College football bowl games will be set on Sunday for the 2018-19 slate; we'll cover every...
-
Coaches Poll: Georgia falls after loss
The Bulldogs fell out of the top four after losing in hearbreaking fashion
-
AP Top 25: Alabama is unanimous No. 1
The Crimson Tide finished a 13-0 campaign by beating Georgia to claim the SEC title