Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa out two weeks after suffering ankle injury vs. Georgia

After beating Georgia in the SEC Championship Saturday, Alabama has the next month off before it will play in a College Football Playoff semifinal. It will be without its starting quarterback for the first two weeks of that month as well.

Nick Saban said Sunday that an MRI revealed Tagovailoa had a high ankle sprain.

"It's about a 2-week deal," said Saban. "Hopefully by the time we start practicing again, Tua will be back on field and ready to go"

Tagovailoa, who had been dealing with a knee sprain for much of the last month, suffered a pair of ankle injuries during Alabama's win. The second was to his right ankle, which was stepped on accidentally by an Alabama offensive lineman. That injury knocked him out of the game, and is the one that caused the high ankle sprain.

Of course, that's not a massive deal with Alabama being off for the next month. Plus, as we saw on Saturday in Atlanta, the Tide are in good shape even without Tagovailoa, as it was Jalen Hurts putting together the storybook ending to lead Alabama's comeback against the Bulldogs.

Still, even if the injury isn't a significant concern, it is a concern. When you look at the combination of injuries Tagovailoa has suffered to his knee, and now his ankle, there's a chance he won't be at 100 percent the next time he takes the field with the Tide offense.

Alabama will play against Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29.