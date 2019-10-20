Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa suffers lower body injury, will not return vs. Tennessee

No. 1 Alabama lost its shining star on Saturday night. Reigning SEC Offensive Player of the Year and 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist Tua Tagovailoa injured what appeared to be his ankle while escaping pressure against Tennessee in the second quarter on Saturday. He did not return for the final few minutes of the quarter, and coach Nick Saban said at halftime that Tagovailoa was knocked out for the game with a lower body injury.

Whie entering the locker room at the half, Saban initially said Tagovailoa twisted his ankle, but the coach was less specific when returning to the field. It's enough of a concern that Tagovailoa reportedly left Bryant-Denny Stadium, according to Aaron Suttles of The Athletic.

Tagovailoa was running to his left when Vols defensive lineman Greg Emerson dove for the feet of the junior signal-caller. Emerson caught Tagovailoa from behind, and Tagovailoa went down immediately with 6:03 left in the second quarter. Alabama's training staff evaluated him in the medical tent for a few minutes before taking him to the locker room.

Tagovailoa was 12-of-13 passing for 159 yards with one interception vs. Tennessee before the injury occurred. He entered the day leading the SEC with 27 touchdowns and was second behind LSU's Joe Burrow with 2,011 yards.

It's concerning whenever a team loses its star quarterback, and it should be noted that Tagovailoa nursed ankle and leg injuries throughout the final month of last season, one of which knocked him out of the SEC Championship Game victory over Georgia. Jalen Hurts -- now at Oklahoma -- came in to save the day that afternoon in Atlanta.

Redshirt sophomore Mac Jones came in to replace Tagovailoa for the remainder of the first half. If Tagovailoa is out for a prolonged period of time, Jones will likely serve as the No. 1 quarterback with Tagovailoa's brother, Taulia, or Paul Tyson as the backup.