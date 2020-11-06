Alabama running back Trey Sanders was injured in an car accident Friday morning, the school said in a statement. The details surrounding the accident are not known at this time.

"Trey Sanders was involved in a car accident this morning and is in stable condition after sustaining non-life threatening injuries," coach Nick Saban said. "We are in direct contact with his family and the physicians that are treating him as we continue to gather more information."

Sanders, a 6-foot, 214-pound freshman from Port St. Joe, Florida, has 30 carries for 134 yards this year, serving primarily as one of Najee Harris' backups. Sanders, who finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, was the top-ranked running back and No. 6 overall player in the Class of 2019. He earned high praise from scouts as a high school prospect.

Sanders suffered a foot injury in camp in August 2019 after enrolling at Alabama earlier that summer. At the time, he was pushing for playing time behind Harris and Brian Robinson Jr. The foot injury caused him to miss the entire 2019 season.

Alabama is off this week and will visit LSU on Nov. 14 in one of the conference's biggest rivalries.