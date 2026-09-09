Though coach Kalen DeBoer saw some signs of encouragement after fielding the No. 126 rushing offense in the country last year, he knows his run game is still a work in progress.

After preaching all offseason about the program's return to physicality, Alabama's revamped run game received mixed reviews in Week 1's win over East Carolina, where the Crimson Tide averaged just 3.9 yards against last week on attempts by players not named quarterback Keelon Russell.

"In the run game, there was consistency; you just want to keep raising the level," DeBoer said. "We're talking about keeping the pads down. Goal line, there were some times they got underneath of us. Good learning moments there. I thought our backs ran hard down in the red zone. We've got to keep our pads low."

Eight SEC teams managed at least two rushing plays spanning 20 or more yards in Week 1. Alabama's only such explosive was a 23-yard scramble from Russell. Only LSU had more rushing attempts (58) than the Crimson Tide (49) last weekend.

"There was a couple negative plays and I think that's where it starts," DeBoer said on how to improve production on the ground. "We've always been really good as far as I can remember at taking care of the first level. Having plays that are set up against the defense you want or at least not against a bad look. Staying away from the negative plays and the execution. I saw some times where we were four or five yards downfield without getting touched.

"I showed those guys those clips. We diagnosed that this offseason -- what is it that makes an explosive run? I saw some of those things, where the pictures were clean and the guys were padded up. Now it's just a matter of having your guy and taking care of business and moving him out of screen when the camera's watching the ballcarrier."

SEC ready?

This week, Tide's running game gets an opportunity to take the next step against their first SEC opponent in Kentucky. The Wildcats may have finished just 5-7 last season, but the program believes it is in "win now" mode under new coach Will Stein.

He signed the 10th-best transfer haul and brought in 32 newcomers. Though it came against FCS Youngstown State, the Wildcats looked stout against the run, giving up just 59 yards and 2.1 per carry in a 45-13 beatdown.

The Wildcats won't be the toughest run defense Alabama sees this year, but they represent a chance for DeBoer to show proof of concept as he looks to shed the "finesse" label his offense has garnered during his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa.

"Week 2 SEC game, that's an interesting thing," DeBoer said. "Can't say I've played too many conference games this early in the year. Doesn't matter, it's on the schedule, we gotta be ready to go. And you rely on your base, base rules, base techniques, your base fundamentals, so that's what we continue to teach and that's where it starts for us with our guys."

New energy at Kentucky

Stein's Kentucky debut featured a 28-point first half, highlighted by a pair of touchdown runs from Texas transfer CJ Baxter and a pair of touchdown passes from Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey.

Three freshmen also scored touchdowns in the opener -- Kenny Darby, Prince Jean and tight end Mikkel Skinner, a redshirt.

Wildcats' transfer-rich lineup

The new Wildcats coach is calling for a historic atmosphere at Kroger Field, where Russell will make his first-ever road start.

"We have to make this the loudest game in the history of Kentucky football. That's my goal for our fans," Stein said. "The loudest it has ever been, and we need them to be at their best. I want people in the stands for pregame. Let's have 65,000 watching us warm up. I love to tailgate too, but get in there, be loud, make it disruptive for them as they get here, and then for sure when the ball is kicked, everybody in their seats, everybody in their seats, cheering as loud as they humanly can.

"I want people's voices hoarse when they leave here. They got to take off work on Monday because they can't talk. That's how loud I want this place to be."

Alabama is 39-2-1 against Kentucky all-time, including eight straight wins dating back to 2003. The Tide enter as a 10.5-point favorite. We'll know this weekend if Alabama is back to winning games at the line of scrimmage or if Kentucky's ahead of schedule with its new coach.