Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams is unlikely to play against No. 14 Tennessee as he deals with multiple injuries, coach Kalen DeBoer announced on Monday. Coleman-Williams is reportedly dealing with both leg and head injuries after the No. 6 Crimson Tide's loss to Georgia.

"[Coleman-Williams] has got a couple things going on," DeBoer said. "Got to work through an injury with the knee that's been kind of going on. We'll deal with that. Got the head issue as well. Gonna address that, even the lower extremity there, this week. Pretty good chance we wouldn't have him this weekend. Probably be week-to-week after that."

Coleman-Williams was hit in the head and had to be helped off the field multiple times during the 20-17 loss to the Bulldogs on Saturday. The final hit was from Georgia safety KJ Bolden in the fourth quarter, from which he did not return. Coleman-Williams also wore a brace over his right knee during the past two games.

The junior has put together a resurgent season at Alabama, catching 23 passes for 415 yards and four touchdowns. He had three catches for 39 yards before going out against the Bulldogs. Last season, Coleman-Williams posted five catches for 87 yards in a 37-20 win over Tennessee.

With Coleman-Williams sidelined, Alabama could employ more of a committee approach to wide receiver. Lotzeir Brooks and Rico Scott also have more than 18 catches and 200 yards receiving for the Crimson Tide from breakout quarterback Keelon Russell. Before Georgia, the Crimson Tide scored at least 45 points in every game this season, including against now-ranked Kentucky and Mississippi State squads.