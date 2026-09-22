Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb took the us-against-the-world mentality a step too far this week after calling out fans during Monday's press conference previewing his team's next game against South Carolina.

After the Crimson Tide's first-team offense experienced a chorus of boos in the first quarter of Saturday's win over Florida State after consecutive three-and-outs to open, Grubb motivated his players by proving the capacity crowd wrong inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama's offense responded with five consecutive scoring drives, including three touchdowns, to lead Florida State at halftime, 26-21.

"I was proud of the guys, they just didn't have any quit," Grubb said. "We had some boo birds. I told the guys, 'Shoot, guys, if you would've quit as fast as some of your fans, s***, we wouldn't have won the game.' So I was proud of them, for a bunch of 19-year-olds to go out there down 21-6 and not flinch, I was super proud of them."

Grubb's admission sparked immediate outrage on social media, with many attributing the boos to him because of the play-calling malfunctions rather than execution issues with the players.

Grubb apologized for the remarks a few hours later on "X" through a post via the university's NIL arm, Yea Alabama, saying he should've worded his statement differently.

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"I should have worded my statement today more carefully," Grubb said in the statement. "This is a special place with an incredible fanbase that all of us are thankful for. I have been spoiled by our great fans who are a sense of inspiration for our players.

"I let my loyalty and passion for my players affect my choice of words and offend some people that I certainly would have never intended to -- the Crimson Tide faithful -- and for that I apologize."

Considering Alabama moved up two spots this week in the AP Top 25 to No. 8 after its third straight win to open the season, the last thing this team needs is a distraction from a coordinator. And turning players against Alabama supporters, the ones who have shown up every weekend the last few years following a coaching staff transition, is not the recipe for success.

Grubb promised this offseason that the Crimson Tide would take a more physical approach offensively, and they've done so, enhancing their rushing attack to 209.6 yards per game -- more than double last season's average, which ranked 15th in the SEC.

Alabama moved into CBS Sports' latest CFP projection this week and is a 13.5-point favorite on Saturday against South Carolina. Each of Kalen DeBoer's first two matchups with the Gamecocks has been competitive, including last season's road win in the fourth quarter.