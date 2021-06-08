Alabama has scheduled a future home-and-home series with Oklahoma State, adding to what is already an impressive and growing list of nonconference games over the next 10 years. A Tuesday announcement revealed the Crimson Tide will play the Cowboys during the 2028 and 2029 seasons. The first game of the series will take place in Stillwater, Okla., on Sept. 23, 2028, with Oklahoma State coming to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 15, 2029.

As a result of the new schedule, Alabama's previously scheduled home-and-home with Notre Dame has been pushed back to the 2029 and 2030 seasons. Those new dates will be Sept. 1, 2029 in South Bend with Notre Dame making a return trip to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 14, 2030.

"We are very excited to add another excellent opponent to our future non-conference schedule with the addition of Oklahoma State," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said in a statement. "Greg Byrne and our administration have done a great job of scheduling outstanding football games that benefit both our program and our fans."

This marks the first home-and-home series between the two programs and the third overall game between the Tide and Pokes. Alabama and Oklahoma State previously met in the 2006 Independence Bowl -- a 34-31 win for Oklahoma State. Saban arrived to coach the Tide the following season.

Coincidentally, Alabama just announced on Monday that Saban had agreed to a new three-year contract extension that will take him through the 2028 season.