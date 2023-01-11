Caleb Downs of Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) has been named the 2022 MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year. The Alabama signee joins the likes of Derrick Henry (2012), Kyler Murray (2013-14) and Bryce Young (2019) as winners of the honor over the past decade.

Downs joins that list after leading Mill Creek to a 14-1 record, the AAAAAAA state championship and the No. 11 spot in the final MaxPreps Top 25.

The 6-foot, 190-pound senior safety helped the Hawks win their first state title in school history. Mill Creek broke the championship game record in a 70-35 victory over Carrollton, a contest where Downs recorded 13 tackles and tacked on three rushing scores.

Downs closed out his illustrious high school career with 83 tackles, five interceptions (two pick-sixes), 10 passes defended and one fumble recovery. Offensively, he added 57 carries for 389 yards and 20 touchdowns to go with 36 receptions for 422 yards and three scores.

Already on campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Downs recorded 19 career interceptions and seven defensive touchdowns -- both school records at Mill Creek. He racked up 269 tackles and 1,975 all-purpose yards to go with 34 scores.

The top-rated player from Georgia in the Class of 2023 was a MaxPreps All-American throughout all four years of high school. Downs was selected to the Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and now the All-America team throughout his four years.

Downs committed to Alabama last July and signed with the Crimson Tide in December. He practiced with the team before Bama's 45-20 win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. He joins Derrick Brown of Lanier (Sugar Hill) as the only other Georgian to be named MaxPreps National Player of the Year.

Past MaxPreps National Players of the Year

2006 — Riley Dodge, QB, Southlake Carroll

2007 — Terrelle Pryor, QB, Jeannette

2008 — Garrett Gilbert, QB, Lake Travis

2009 — Dillon Baxter, ATH, Mission Bay

2010 — Dano Graves, QB, Folsom

2011 — Johnathan Gray, RB, Aledo

2012 — Derrick Henry, RB, Yulee

2013 — Kyler Murray, QB, Allen

2014 — Kyler Murray, QB, Allen

2015 — Derrick Brown, DL, Lanier

2016 — Tate Martell, QB, Bishop Gorman

2017 — JT Daniels, QB, Mater Dei

2018 — Bru McCoy, ATH, Mater Dei

2019 — DJ Uiagalelei, QB, St. John Bosco / Bryce Young, QB, Mater Dei

2020 — Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon

2021 — Cade Klubnik, QB, Westlake