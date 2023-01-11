Caleb Downs of Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) has been named the 2022 MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year. The Alabama signee joins the likes of Derrick Henry (2012), Kyler Murray (2013-14) and Bryce Young (2019) as winners of the honor over the past decade.
Downs joins that list after leading Mill Creek to a 14-1 record, the AAAAAAA state championship and the No. 11 spot in the final MaxPreps Top 25.
The 6-foot, 190-pound senior safety helped the Hawks win their first state title in school history. Mill Creek broke the championship game record in a 70-35 victory over Carrollton, a contest where Downs recorded 13 tackles and tacked on three rushing scores.
Downs closed out his illustrious high school career with 83 tackles, five interceptions (two pick-sixes), 10 passes defended and one fumble recovery. Offensively, he added 57 carries for 389 yards and 20 touchdowns to go with 36 receptions for 422 yards and three scores.
Already on campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Downs recorded 19 career interceptions and seven defensive touchdowns -- both school records at Mill Creek. He racked up 269 tackles and 1,975 all-purpose yards to go with 34 scores.
The top-rated player from Georgia in the Class of 2023 was a MaxPreps All-American throughout all four years of high school. Downs was selected to the Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and now the All-America team throughout his four years.
Downs committed to Alabama last July and signed with the Crimson Tide in December. He practiced with the team before Bama's 45-20 win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. He joins Derrick Brown of Lanier (Sugar Hill) as the only other Georgian to be named MaxPreps National Player of the Year.
Past MaxPreps National Players of the Year
2006 — Riley Dodge, QB, Southlake Carroll
2007 — Terrelle Pryor, QB, Jeannette
2008 — Garrett Gilbert, QB, Lake Travis
2009 — Dillon Baxter, ATH, Mission Bay
2010 — Dano Graves, QB, Folsom
2011 — Johnathan Gray, RB, Aledo
2012 — Derrick Henry, RB, Yulee
2013 — Kyler Murray, QB, Allen
2014 — Kyler Murray, QB, Allen
2015 — Derrick Brown, DL, Lanier
2016 — Tate Martell, QB, Bishop Gorman
2017 — JT Daniels, QB, Mater Dei
2018 — Bru McCoy, ATH, Mater Dei
2019 — DJ Uiagalelei, QB, St. John Bosco / Bryce Young, QB, Mater Dei
2020 — Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon
2021 — Cade Klubnik, QB, Westlake