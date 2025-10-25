The fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will look to stay unbeaten in SEC action when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. Alabama is coming off a 37-20 win over Tennessee in Week 8, while South Carolina was beaten 26-7 by Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0 SEC), who have won six in a row, are 2-1 on the road this season. The Gamecocks (3-4, 1-4 SEC), who have lost two straight, are 2-2 on their home field in 2025. Alabama has ruled out six players and lists offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark as probable. South Carolina has ruled out offensive lineman Cason Henry.

Kickoff from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., is at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. South Carolina odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5 via SportsLine consensus.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. South Carolina. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for South Carolina vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. South Carolina spread Alabama -11.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Alabama vs. South Carolina over/under 47.5 points Alabama vs. South Carolina money line Alabama -446, South Carolina +344 Alabama vs. South Carolina streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Alabama can cover

Junior Ty Simpson is one of college football's best quarterbacks. In seven games this season, he has completed 153 of 218 passes (70.2%) for 1,931 yards and 18 touchdowns with just one interception and a rating of 170.9. He has also rushed 45 times for 66 yards and two scores. In a 30-14 win over Vanderbilt on Oct. 4, he completed 23 of 31 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Among his top targets is senior wide receiver Germie Bernard. In seven games, he has 33 receptions for 472 yards (14.3 average) and five touchdowns. In a 73-0 win over Louisiana-Monroe, he caught three passes for 67 yards and two scores. He caught five passes for 82 yards and one touchdown in the win over Vanderbilt.

Why South Carolina can cover

Sophomore quarterback LaNorris Sellers helps power the Gamecocks' offense. For the season, he has completed 90 of 139 passes (64.7%) for 1,134 yards and five touchdowns and two interceptions with a rating of 142.3. He also has carried 84 times for 108 yards and one touchdown. In a 29-20 loss at Missouri on Sept. 20, he completed 18 of 28 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore Vandrevius Jacobs is South Carolina's top receiver. He leads the Gamecocks with 21 receptions for 343 yards (16.3 average) and two touchdowns. In a 29-20 loss at Missouri on Sept. 20, he caught seven passes for 128 yards and one touchdown. He had five catches for 108 yards, including a long of 59, in a 35-13 win over Kentucky on Sept. 27.

How to make Alabama vs. South Carolina picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 43 combined points.

So who wins Alabama vs. South Carolina, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?