Alabama star defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand reportedly arrested for DUI

They say offseason news is rarely good news. Such is the case for Alabama and star defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand as Tide Sports reports that Hand was arrested on a DUI charge early Saturday morning and being held on a $1,000 bond.

Details of the incident are scarce beyond that at the moment.

Hand is one of the key returning players on Alabama's defense for 2017. He played in all 15 games last season and recorded 21 tackles, five quarterback hurries and a pair of sacks. He was also a preseason All-SEC selection by the media earlier this month.

Alabama, which opens preseason camp on Thursday, has not yet released a statement regarding Hand's DUI. The Crimson Tide open the season with a major nonconference game against Florida State.

