Alabama star linebacker Dylan Moses out indefinitely with knee injury requiring surgery

The return of college football is an overall exciting time. However, it also means the return of sometimes serious injuries. That is sadly the case with star Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses.

During Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban confirmed that Moses will undergo knee surgery and is out indefinitely. According to a report from Matt Zenitz of AL.com, Moses suffered a torn ACL during the Tide's Tuesday night practice and will miss the 2019 season. That report was confirmed by Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News. Aaron Suttles of The Athletic was first to report on Wednesday that Moses had possibly suffered a serious injury.

Indeed, the worst fears for one of college football's top returning players has been realized. Outside of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Moses is likely the player Alabama can least afford to lose. Per Saban, freshman Shane Lee will start in Moses' place against Duke in the season opener.

Moses, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound freak of an athlete, led the Crimson Tide with 86 tackles a season ago. The rising junior has been lauded for his ability to play both inside and outside linebacker. He was a unanimous pick for the CBS Sports preseason All-America team and a first-team selection for the preseason Associated Press All-America team.

Moses previously missed the College Football Playoff as a freshman with a foot injury.

This is the second major injury to Alabama's stout linebacker unit. Earlier in August, senior Josh McMillan reportedly suffered what is believed to be a season-ending knee injury in scrimmage. Alabama will further be shorthanded against Duke -- at least for one half -- as linebacker Terrell Lewis will serve a suspension for missing a team function. Junior running backs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson will also serve a similar suspension.