No. 1 Alabama already has one of the best offenses in the country, and could get even more help when it takes on No. 3 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle returned to practice on Tuesday, and coach Nick Saban said Thursday that his status is "up in the air" that that he will be a "game-day decision." Waddle has been since Oct. 24 when he injured his ankle on the opening kickoff vs. Tennessee.

"I don't have any crystal (ball) to know," Saban said. "The issue with injuries is when a guy does practice, how does he respond to the workload? Sometimes if a guy practices one day and gets sore the next, you can't practice him the next day, so you just keep trying to build up his workload to where he might be able to play. So, that's a work in progress right now, and you really can't predict where he might be, and then other guys seem to get stronger, every day they practice, they get a little bit better. This is something we're trying to evaluate but not anything that we can make any kind of prediction on at this point."

The star junior for the Crimson Tide had 25 catches for 557 yards and four touchdowns through his first four games, while adding elements in the return game to Alabama's special teams. He was named a second-team All-SEC return specialist by the SEC's coaches following the regular season.

His shortened season came after he proved to be one of college football's most dynamic weapons in 2019. He racked up 560 receiving yards and six touchdowns, 487 punt return yards and one touchdown, and 175 kickoff return yards with one touchdown. He was named a first-team All-American as a punt returner by CBS Sports and several other outlets, including the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

If Waddle is able to play, he'll provide even more versatility to a Crimson Tide offense that is littered with offensive weapons including wide receiver and Heisman Trophy finalist DeVonta Smith. Fellow receiver John Metchie III has stepped up to take on more responsibility in Waddle's absence, which would create more depth and more options for quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Mac Jones.

The Crimson Tide and Buckeyes are set to tee it up for all of the marbles Monday at 8 p.m.