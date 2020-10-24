Alabama star wide receiver and returner Jaylen Waddle was injured on the opening kickoff of Saturday's game between the No. 2 Crimson Tide and Tennessee in Neyland Stadium. After being ruled out for the game shortly after he went into the locker room, Waddle was announced as having suffered a broken ankle, which will sideline him for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Coach Nick Saban updated Waddle's status at halftime of the game with Alabama leading 28-10.

"He's out. He's out. He's out for the year. It's a shame because the guy's a great player," Saban told CBS Sports' Jamie Erdahl. "It's exciting for college football to see a guy play like that. I hate it. He gets hurt on a play like that -- you know, you're not supposed to bring the ball out when you're that deep in the end zone. But he's a great player, so you got to let him use his judgement."

Waddle took the kickoff and ran left. He was tackled by Kenneth George. It appeared that Waddle's right ankle got caught up underneath George as the two went to the ground. Waddle immediately hopped up and hobbled to the sideline. Trainers carried Waddle directly to the locker room without a visit to the injury tent, and he could be seen being loaded into an ambulance late in the first quarter.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore from Houston will finish his junior season with 25 catches for 557 yards and two touchdowns. He has added three kickoff returns for 24 yards and two punt returns for 13 yards through the first four games. Waddle considered one of the most dynamic players in all of college football and is expected to be a first-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.