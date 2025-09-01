No. 8 Alabama's loss to Florida State on Saturday was the most shocking result of the top 10 teams that were in action in Week 1, as the heavily favored Tide got run out of Doak Campbell Stadium by the Seminoles, 31-17. Adding to the general concern in Tuscaloosa after a dismal performance was seeing star wide receiver Ryan Williams leave the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion after taking a big hit.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer spoke to reporters Monday and said Williams remained in concussion protocol and was "day-to-day" as they begin preparations for their Week 2 game against Louisiana-Monroe.

Williams had a fairly quiet opener, with five catches for 30 yards against Florida State, but was sensational as a freshman in 2024, emerging as one of the nation's premier big play threats with 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. Without Williams, Germie Bernard figures to be the focal point of the passing game again. Bernard was the go-to target for Ty Simpson in his debut as the Tide's quarterback, serving as the lone bright spot for the Alabama offense on Saturday with eight catches for 146 yards.

With the Warhawks next on the schedule, Alabama can remain cautious with Williams as they look to get right in their home opener against ULM before welcoming Wisconsin in for a Week 3 battle. Still, getting live game reps to build chemistry with Simpson under center is important, and the Tide will hope Williams is able to clear concussion protocol sooner than later.