Alabama starting DB Trevon Diggs ruled out indefinitely with a foot injury

Alabama starting defensive back Trevon Diggs is out indefinitely with a broken foot, coach Nick Saban announced during his Monday press conference, according to 247Sports. A 6-foot-2, 199-pound junior had 20 tackles, one interception and six pass breakups through six games for the Crimson Tide.

Diggs served as the starting corner for Saban's defense through six games, and he has played the hybrid safety "star" role in certain situations. A four-star prospect in the Class of 2016, Diggs was ranked No. 115 overall. It is unknown at this time who will step in for Diggs in the secondary.

"We now have five defensive players that are out for an extended period of time that were starters and in the two-deep, and three of those guys are defensive backs," Saban said, per 247Sports. "So, it's going to be challenging. We're obviously very thin. We need some other guys to step up and develop, and the next guy up's got to take the challenge and play well for us."

Prior to taking over as a starter this season, Diggs was one of the primary returners in his first two seasons. He returned 18 punts for 154 yards as a sophomore in 2017, and 13 punts for 130 yards as a freshman.

The stability he provided in the defensive backfield was important for a team that lost five of its top contributors from last year's squad. The injury to Diggs will put pressure on younger, more unproven players, and it cuts into some depth in the secondary.

"But Patrick [Surtain II] has played quite a bit at his position, so we do have two guys that do have some experience," he said. "We just don't have a lot of depth right now. And we're going to have to get some other players to develop and be able to play for us."

That depth will be tested right away. The top-ranked Crimson Tide will host Missouri and star quarterback Drew Lock at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium.