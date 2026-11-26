If there was ever a time the favorites needed to avoid an upset this season, it's during rivalry week.

This is when every program in college football brings its best to the table, independent of national rankings and the playoff discussion. For several elites this weekend, wins are a necessity to keep pace within the College Football Playoff picture. And for others trying to end the regular season on a high note, the underdogs are hungry in the rivalry setting.

In the Big Ten and SEC, title game pairings will be decided this weekend, beginning with Friday's appetizers before Saturday's main course.

Here are the five teams we're putting on high upset alert as betting favorites in Week 13.

No. 5 Tennessee

Opponent: at Vanderbilt (+13.5)

There's been lots of love for the Vols this week and it's warranted. That said, Tennessee will have to generate more explosive plays offensively if it plans to win multiple games in the CFP next month and beyond. The Vols are dominating with their defense at the moment in lieu of inconsistent quarterback play. Tennessee has scored more than three touchdowns in a game only once since a win over Kennesaw State in Week 3, and there's a chance Vanderbilt's defense offers a get-right opportunity.

Don't overlook this one, however. The Commodores snapped a six-game skid in the series in last year's game and they're not going to a bowl game in 2026 -- meaning this is it as far as a season-saver goes for Clark Lea's team. Tailback Sedrick Alexander is coming off his best outing, a 127-yard performance in last week's 34-27 loss at Florida. Vanderbilt hung with Alabama for a half two weeks ago before the Crimson Tide pulled away in the third quarter.

No. 6 Alabama

Opponent: vs. Auburn (+15.5)

It's six straight wins and counting for the Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl. And Auburn hasn't won in Tuscaloosa since 2010, when Cam Newton erased a three-touchdown deficit before winning a national championship a few weeks later. There's no Superman for the Tigers this season, but they are playing well down the stretch with an unbeaten mark in November. Auburn's already taken out one SEC titan, beating Georgia on the road. The Tigers also played Tennessee tough inside Neyland Stadium.

Also, Alabama's resume has suddenly taken a plunge this month after the Tide's three best wins -- Kentucky, South Carolina and LSU -- are a combined 1-8 down the stretch. As such, they dropped three spots, from No. 3 to No. 6, in Tuesday night's CFP rankings. This would be one of Alabama's top victories this season and could provide a slight boost for its final CFP rankings if it fails to reach the SEC Championship Game. Auburn coach Alex Golesh, on the other hand, would love to win the Iron Bowl in Year 1.

No. 13 Iowa

Opponent: vs. No. 25 Nebraska (+4.5)

Ah, a rivalry game with major stakes. Nebraska has a chance to snuff out Iowa's stellar season and Big Ten Championship bid with a road win, while the Hawkeyes are hoping their 10th victory leads to a CFP appearance.

How ironic would it be that Nebraska's first win over a ranked team in 10 years last week is compounded with another just six days later? The Huskers are playing with confidence. With a win, they could be playing in Florida during bowl season.

No. 20 Florida

Opponent: at Florida State (+6)

With five wins, Florida State is playing for bowl eligibility at home against the Gators, a feat it should have accomplished last week as a favorite against NC State in a battle of interim coaches. That'll be forgotten if Rick Stockstill and the Seminoles handle the Gators, who lead the all-time series 39-28-2 and have won back-to-back matchups in one of the country's most heated rivalries.

Jon Sumrall's first year at Florida has been quite the rollercoaster, from the highs of upsetting Texas and Ole Miss to getting blown out by South Carolina and Missouri. Last week's win over Vanderbilt, according to Sumrall, likely aged the fanbase 10 years. The Gators must find a way to corral FSU quarterback Ashton Daniels, who has amassed 27 total touchdowns, though only one of those has come this month. Only three ACC teams have rushed for more scores (24) than Florida State this fall.

No. 22 Ohio State

Opponent: vs. Michigan (+10.5)

The natives will not want coach Ryan Day retained if the Buckeyes' fifth loss this season comes in the form of taking one on the chin to rival Michigan in Columbus. The buyout is large and Ohio State isn't expected to part ways with a coach who won a national championship two years ago, but the program has seen better days. Michigan, which finally reached bowl eligibility under Kyle Whittingham with the upset win over UCLA, has its own issues this season, mainly an offense that is among the Power Four's worst.

Michigan's Bryce Underwood will get his second start at quarterback in this rivalry setting on Saturday with a chance to make good on last season's putrid 63-yard performance during a 27-9 loss. For Ohio State, just get Heisman Trophy favorite Jeremiah Smith the football as often as possible in what is likely his final game for the Buckeyes before a top-five NFL Draft selection in April.