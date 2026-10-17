 Skip to Main Content

Alabama vs. Tennessee live updates: No. 6 Crimson Tide look to avoid road trap against rival No. 14 Volunteers

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Alabama and Tennessee renew their Third Saturday in October rivalry

By
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

No. 6 Alabama will be seeking to get back on track Saturday as it travels to face No. 14 Tennessee a week after suffering a 20-17 home loss to Georgia. Nothing about the Crimson Tide's loss to the Bulldogs, who are now No. 1, suggested they aren't capable of competing for a national championship. But Neyland Stadium is a tough place to play for a team that is now operating on a reduced margin for error.

Tennessee's strengths are its running game and its defense, but if Alabama plays its best, it is capable of neutralizing both. Expect the Crimson Tide to load up the box defensively and dare the Volunteers to make plays in a passing game that has been subpar. Offensively, Alabama is expected to be without star receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, but the Crimson Tide will still be the best passing offense Tennessee has seen.

Alabama's last two trips to Neyland Stadium resulted in losses, but the Volunteers have dropped four straight home games against ranked teams since beating the Crimson Tide at home in 2024. Something will have to give for the Third Saturday in October as customary victory cigars await the winner in this top-15 rivalry clash.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Alabama battles Tennessee on Saturday.

Add CBS Sports on Google
Updating Live
(6)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Alabama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams undergoes surgery

The Crimson Tide's top pass-catcher will miss Saturday's game at Tennessee after undergoing surgery on his knee to repair a meniscus injury, ESPN reports. Alabama hosts Texas A&M next weekend before its open date prior to a showdown at LSU on Nov. 7. Coleman-Williams leads the team with 23 receptions for 415 yards and four touchdowns this fall, including three scores during SEC play.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Neyland blues

The last time Tennessee beat a ranked team at Neyland Stadium was in 2024, when it edged No. 7 Alabama 24-17. The Vols finished 0-3 at home against ranked opponents last season and fell 20-17 to Texas in Week 4, extending their home losing streak against ranked opponents to four games. But something will have to give as the Crimson Tide have dropped two straight inside Neyland Stadium. Whichever team is smoking, the traditional postgame victory cigars will hit a little different this time.

David Cobb
October 17, 2026, 6:30 PM
Oct. 17, 2026, 2:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ryan Coleman-Williams likely out

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams is unlikely to play against No. 14 Tennessee as he deals with multiple injuries, coach Kalen DeBoer announced on Monday. Coleman-Williams is reportedly dealing with both leg and head injuries after the No. 6 Crimson Tide's loss to Georgia. Coleman-Williams was hit in the head and had to be helped off the field multiple times during the 20-17 loss to the Bulldogs on Saturday. The final hit was from Georgia safety KJ Bolden in the fourth quarter, from which he did not return. Coleman-Williams also wore a brace over his right knee during the past two games. 

Alabama's Ryan Coleman-Williams unlikely to play vs. Tennessee amid multiple injuries
Shehan Jeyarajah
Alabama's Ryan Coleman-Williams unlikely to play vs. Tennessee amid multiple injuries
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tennessee's QB question

Tennessee sophomore quarterback George MacIntyre made his first career start last week in the Volunteers' 24-17 win at Arkansas, stepping in for injured and underperforming freshman Faizon Brandon. Now the question is how long the Volunteers will stick with MacIntyre, who completed 18 of 29 passes for 247 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions against the Razorbacks. Regardless of who gets the nod against Alabama, the Crimson Tide's priority will be to slow down the SEC's second-leading rusher, DeSean Bishop, and to make Tennessee's fledgling passing attack prove that it can deliver.

David Cobb
October 17, 2026, 5:30 PM
Oct. 17, 2026, 1:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Playoff implications

With a win, Alabama will have an 87.7% chance of reaching the College Football Playoff, according to the CBS Sports College Football Playoff Forecaster. A loss would drop that mark to 52.9% and crush Alabama's margin for error. Because the Crimson Tide's strength of schedule lags behind others in the SEC, its case for inclusion as a three-loss team would be shaky. Tennessee's playoff odds would shoot to 51.6% with a win and drop to 16.8% with a loss. 

David Cobb
October 17, 2026, 5:00 PM
Oct. 17, 2026, 1:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Alabama vs. Tennessee prediction, picks

Tennessee's defense and run game have carried it to a 5-1 start. Replicating that formula against Alabama won't be possible unless the Crimson Tide shoot themselves in the foot with turnovers and special team miscues. Because the Crimson Tide won't respect the Volunteers' passing game, they'll be able to load the box and frustrate Tennessee's ground game, much like Texas did in Week 4. Offensively, Alabama has too much firepower to be fully restrained for four quarters. Look for Bama to pull away in the fourth quarter. Pick: Alabama -8.5

David Cobb
October 17, 2026, 4:30 PM
Oct. 17, 2026, 12:30 pm EDT
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    CFB Week 7 Highlights: Washington at Purdue (10/16)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Week 7 Preview: No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 14 Tennessee

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    What's at Stake for Arch Manning vs. Florida?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Can Indiana Keep Jeremiah Smith Without a TD Again?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Notre Dame's Defense Can Win Them A National Championship?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Austin Simmons Returns To Oxford

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Oklahoma State vs. Houston: Week 7 Matchup to Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Is Defense in Way of Ole Miss' National Title Hopes?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Biggest Takeaways From BYU's 5-0 Start

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    What Would This Year's 24 Team CFP Look Like?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    Highlights: Colorado State at Texas State (10/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    8:43

    FSU vs. No. 3 Miami Preview & Predictions | HQ CFB Preview & Predictions | HQ CFB

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    How Hot Is Mike Norvell's Seat at Florida State?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Florida State vs. No. 3 Miami Predictions

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Miami Gets Injured Defensive Players Back Ahead of FSU

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Steve Sarkisian Defends Criticism of QB Arch Manning

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Gators Look To QB Tramell Jones if Aaron Philo Can't Go

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Report: CFP Nearing a Deal to Expand to 24 Teams

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Players To Watch For CFB Week 7: Tobi Osunsanmi

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Players To Watch For CFB Week 7: Xavier Gilliam

See All NCAAF Videos