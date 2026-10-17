Alabama vs. Tennessee live updates: No. 6 Crimson Tide look to avoid road trap against rival No. 14 Volunteers

No. 6 Alabama will be seeking to get back on track Saturday as it travels to face No. 14 Tennessee a week after suffering a 20-17 home loss to Georgia. Nothing about the Crimson Tide's loss to the Bulldogs, who are now No. 1, suggested they aren't capable of competing for a national championship. But Neyland Stadium is a tough place to play for a team that is now operating on a reduced margin for error.

Tennessee's strengths are its running game and its defense, but if Alabama plays its best, it is capable of neutralizing both. Expect the Crimson Tide to load up the box defensively and dare the Volunteers to make plays in a passing game that has been subpar. Offensively, Alabama is expected to be without star receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, but the Crimson Tide will still be the best passing offense Tennessee has seen.

Alabama's last two trips to Neyland Stadium resulted in losses, but the Volunteers have dropped four straight home games against ranked teams since beating the Crimson Tide at home in 2024. Something will have to give for the Third Saturday in October as customary victory cigars await the winner in this top-15 rivalry clash.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Alabama battles Tennessee on Saturday.