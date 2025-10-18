Ranked SEC rivals clash when the 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers battle the sixth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night in the "Third Saturday in October" rivalry game. Tennessee is coming off a 34-31 win over Arkansas last week, while Alabama defeated Missouri 27-24. The Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 SEC), who are tied for fifth in the conference, have won three in a row. The Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 SEC), who are tied for first in the league with No. 5 Ole Miss and No. 4 Texas A&M, are on a five-game winning streak.

Kickoff from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tennessee has won two of the last three meetings, but is looking for its first win in Tuscaloosa since 2003. The Crimson Tide are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Tennessee odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 59.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Tennessee vs. Alabama picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Alabama. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Alabama vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Alabama spread Alabama -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Tennessee vs. Alabama over/under 59.5 points Tennessee vs. Alabama money line Tennessee +248, Alabama -312 Tennessee vs. Alabama picks See picks at SportsLine Tennessee vs. Alabama streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Alabama can cover

Junior quarterback Ty Simpson helps power the Crimson Tide. In six games, he has completed 134 of 189 passes (70.9%) for 1,678 yards and 16 touchdowns with just one interception. He has also rushed for two touchdowns. In a 38-14 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 13, he completed 24 of 29 passes (82.8%) for 382 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 25 yards.

Simpson's top target in the passing game is senior wide receiver Germie Bernard. He has 28 receptions for 412 yards (14.7 average) and five touchdowns. In the season-opening 31-17 loss at Florida State, he caught eight passes for 146 yards (18.3 average), including a long of 37. In a 73-0 win over Louisiana-Monroe, he caught three passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Tennessee can cover

The Volunteers are led by senior quarterback Joey Aguilar. In six games this season, he has thrown for 1,680 yards and 14 touchdowns on 118 of 182 passing (64.8%). He has been intercepted five times, but has also rushed 26 times for 117 yards (4.5 average) and two touchdowns. In last week's win over Arkansas, he completed 16 of 25 passes for 221 yards and one touchdown.

The top option in the passing game has been junior wide receiver Chris Brazzell II. In six games, he has 32 receptions for 536 yards (16.8 average) and seven touchdowns. In a 44-41 overtime loss to Georgia on Sept. 13, he had six receptions for 177 yards (29.5 average) and three touchdowns. He had nine catches for 125 yards (13.9 average) and two touchdowns in a 72-17 win over East Tennessee State. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Tennessee vs. Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 54 combined points.

So who wins Alabama vs. Tennessee, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time?