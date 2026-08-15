How former 5-star QBs fared in key scrimmage battles for Alabama, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Who is going to be "the guy?"

That's the question at Alabama, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt right now as all three programs are in the midst of tight quarterback battles featuring highly-ranked five-star recruits. Each prospect had the opportunity to create some separation in key scrimmages this weekend as the regular season approaches quickly.

In Tuscaloosa, highly-touted prospect Keelon Russell is going back and forth with former four-star prospect Austin Mack. While Mack has the edge in experience as a redshirt junior, Russell has elite tools, and he was the No. 2 player in the 2025 signing class. Russell also provides more mobility, which would be another weapon for DeBoer to use on offense.

Tennessee will roll out a freshman no matter what happens as five-star true freshman Faizon Brandon and four-star redshirt freshman George MacIntyre go head-to-head. MacIntyre has the edge when it comes to understanding the offense thanks to a full year in Josh Heupel's system, but Brandon brings true star potential as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2026 cycle.

The No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 class was Jared Curtis, who chose Vanderbilt over Georgia and finds himself in a battle with veteran Blaze Berlowitz. Berlowitz's experience has proven valuable, but Curtis' upside has been apparent in his short time on campus. It's only a matter of time until Curtis is the No. 1 option for Vanderbilt, but will that time be Week 1?

Following this week's scrimmages, our 247Sports team sites gathered intel about on each set of quarterbacks performed. Here is the latest on key quarterback battles from around the SEC:

Alabama

The contenders: Keelon Russell (redshirt freshman); Austin Mack (redshirt junior)

The buzz: According to 247Sports, Alabama moved the ball more effectively with Russell at quarterback as he "led the majority of scoring drives compared to Austin Mack." It doesn't sound like Mack had a poor showing, but Russell produced a few more "wow" plays following a slow start from both signal callers. That's not necessarily surprising given Russell's mobility, and his "elusiveness" could prove to be a factor in the final decision. Although it seems like Russell has an edge exiting the first scrimmage, DeBoer said he doesn't "feel closer" to naming a starter at this point.

What Kalen DeBoer said: "As the scrimmage went on, they both got better. Both had their moments early where they could have executed better. They could use some help from some guys once in a while, they're not going to be perfect all the time. Operationally, I just think, again, it's them running the show, but everyone doing their part. So the slow start really wasn't about one player, one position group, but both of them really, as the scrimmage went along, got in their rhythm. So, the challenge to them now would just be starting faster every single time we have these game-like scrimmages and practices, coming out and setting the tone themselves."

Tennessee

The contenders: Faizon Brandon (true freshman); George MacIntyre (redshirt freshman)

The buzz: The battle in Knoxville remains close, but it sounds like the younger player shined on Saturday morning. Brandon "performed better" and "was responsible for all three explosive plays" through the air, per 247Sports. Brandon also threw the lone touchdown pass, and MacIntyre threw the only interception, which 247Sports noted was a tremendous effort from veteran linebacker Arion Carter. Still, Heupel isn't ready to make his decision yet, saying he wants to "go watch the tape."

What Josh Heupel said: "A couple of communication things early in the scrimmage that I think we can improve upon. As the scrimmage went on, I thought both played at a really high level. Made some plays down the field. Worked through their progressions. We worked four-minute (drill) today, some things we can learn in that. All in all, a positive day. Both of those guys have had good training camps. In general, they've taken really good care of the football. They've continued to grow in what we're doing and the control and command you have to have at the quarterback position. For both of them, a lot of growth to be ready to go play Week 1."

Vanderbilt

The contenders: Jared Curtis (true freshman); Blaze Berlowitz (redshirt junior)

The buzz: In Nashville, the quarterback picture remains a bit murkier as Curtis and Berlowitz seem to be opposite sides of the same coin. According to 247Sports, Berlowitz is "more advanced in knowing the offense" and has "more of the playbook open to him." Meanwhile, Curtis "made some really nice plays today that I'm not sure Blaze makes," even if he doesn't always do it cleanly and consistently. Lea himself noted after the scrimmage that he would like to see Berkowitz be more "explosive" and wants Curtis to "slow the game down" more often. In keeping with the post-scrimmage theme, Lea declined to name a leader. "I'm not ready to do that."

What Clark Lea said: "I actually felt like today was as good a day as we've had at the quarterback position. I thought both Blaze and Jared operated well and made plays. They just took the available play, made good decisions with the ball. I thought today, in particular, it was Jared's best day. From a consistency standpoint, I thought he operated well. I thought you saw some of his play creativity come into play today too. Sometimes that's hard to script into practice. ... It's gonna be those two guys competing, and that's what it is."