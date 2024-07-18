Alabama plans to name its playing field at Bryant-Denny Stadium after legendary coach Nick Saban, according to multiple outlets. The official dedication will reportedly take place on Sept. 7 during the Tide's home game against South Florida.

The university has a scheduled board of trustees meeting on Friday, the agenda contains an item titled "consideration of resolution approving a naming at Bryant-Denny Stadium at UA." The virtual meeting of the honorary degrees and recognition committee is scheduled virtually for 12 p.m. ET.

The playing surface at Bryant-Denny Stadium is expected to be named "Nick Saban Field." Bryant-Denny Stadium was built in 1929 and originally called Denny Field after the school president at the time. Eventually, the state legislature added the name of coach Paul "Bear" Bryant in 1975, while he was still actively coaching at the university.

Saban retired in January after a legendary coaching career. He posted a 292-71-1 record across four head coaching spots and won a record seven national championships. However, his best work came with the Tide as he put together a 201-29 record, including 117-18 in SEC play. Saban failed to finish in the top five of the AP poll only once in the College Football Playoff era.

Since retiring, Saban has maintained an office at Bryant-Denny Stadium and also works as a TV analyst. He was live at SEC Media Days working his new role over four days. In addition to the field, Saban already has a statue outside Bryant-Denny Stadium, along with the other national championship-winning coaches.