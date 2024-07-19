Alabama will name its playing field at Bryant-Denny Stadium after legendary coach Nick Saban, the school announced on Friday. The official dedication will take place on Sept. 7 during the Crimson Tide's home game against South Florida.

The playing surface will now be named "Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium." Alabama's home stadium was built in 1929 and originally called Denny Field, named after the school president at the time. Eventually, the state legislature added the name of coach Paul "Bear" Bryant in 1975 while he was still actively coaching at the university.

Saban retired in January after a legendary coaching career. He posted a 292-71-1 record across four head coaching spots and won a record seven national championships. However, his best work came with the Tide as he put together a 201-29 record, including 117-18 in SEC play. Saban failed to finish in the top five of the AP poll only once in the College Football Playoff era.

Since retiring, Saban has maintained an office at Bryant-Denny Stadium and also works as a TV analyst. He was live at SEC Media Days working his new role over four days. In addition to the field, Saban already has a statue outside Bryant-Denny Stadium, along with the other national championship-winning coaches.