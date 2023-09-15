Alabama is expected to start Tyler Buchner at quarterback for its Week 3 game against South Florida, according to 247Sports' John Talty. The Notre Dame transfer is expected to replace Jalen Milroe, who started the first two games of the season. Alabama's loss to Texas in Week 2 could be a catalyst for the change.

Milroe passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns, but he only completed 51.9% of his passes and tossed two interceptions, including one at Alabama's 5-yard line near the start of the fourth quarter. The Longhorns scored a touchdown on their ensuing offensive play to open a two-score lead.

"We evaluate every position every week," Nick Saban said during Wednesday's SEC teleconference. "If guys want security in their position, they need to play well. Everybody on our team knows that. I think everybody's responded in a positive way to try to get better and improve. We'll constantly evaluate that position as we do every position."

Buchner also has plenty of experience in Alabama's offensive scheme, having played under first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees at Notre Dame. Buchner won the Fighting Irish's starting job ahead of the 2022 season and led the offense in the first two games before suffering a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the rest of the regular season.

With Rees calling the plays, Buchner completed 55.4% of his passes for 651 yards and three touchdowns with five interceptions. He also rushed for 123 yards and an additional four touchdowns. Buchner saw playing time in Alabama's season opener against Middle Tennessee and completed three of his five pass attempts for 27 yards while rushing for a touchdown.