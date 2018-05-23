Alabama, USC set to meet in season-opening rematch to begin 2020 season

There was a bike path near my house growing up. About a mile and a half west on that path was a place local kids called "The Death Trails" because of a series of jumps and other things they'd set up off the path in the woods. One time, when I was around 12 or 13, my friends and I rode our bikes there to attempt some jumps. Long story short, I failed to land the first jump I tried. I got too far out in front, landed on the front of my front tire, face planted into some brush and racked myself on the handlebars.

I never tried that jump again. The USC Trojans are.

USC announced Wednesday that it will open the 2020 season against Alabama in the AdvoCare Classic in Arlington, Texas. It's a rematch of the 2016 clash between USC and Alabama in the same game. Alabama won that game 52-6, as what had been a highly-anticipated season opener quickly became just another early season blowout for the Tide.

OFFICIAL: USC gets its rematch with Alabama to kick off the 2020 season in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.#FightOn | #BeatTheTide pic.twitter.com/lJEly8qNV7 — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) May 23, 2018

Well, I have to give USC some credit. Like me, they could have failed in their first attempt, racked themselves on their handlebars and rode home gingerly, never to return. Instead, the Trojans are taking another shot at it. I don't know if it's the wise decision, but you have to admire the courage.