No. 16 Vanderbilt battles 10th-ranked Alabama on Saturday in the SEC's headlining game for Week 6, pitting two teams with College Football Playoff aspirations nearing midseason. The Crimson Tide looks to avenge last season's stunning loss to Diego Pavia and the Commodores that marked Vanderbilt's first win over a then-No. 1 ranked team.

Alabama is coming off a momentum-building win at Georgia that pushed the Crimson Tide back inside the top 15 of the polls and was the team's third straight victory since a season-opening loss at Florida State. Vanderbilt's red-hot under fifth-year coach Clark Lea, winning its five games by an average margin of 31.8 points.

One of the SEC's top passers this season, Pavia has thrown for 1,211 yards and 13 scores while leading his team in rushing with 294 yards. At Alabama, Ty Simpson has 11 touchdown passes and hasn't thrown an interception this season as a first-year starter, completing throws at a 69.3% clip.

The Commodores' last win over the Crimson Tide in Alabama came in 1950 when the two programs played in Mobile. Alabama leads the all-time series, 60-20-4, after last year's loss in Nashville snapped a 23-game winning streak.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt: Need to know

Turnover margin: The only Power Four team without a turnover this season, Alabama is plus-7 in turnover margin. Vanderbilt has suffered four giveaways -- three interceptions and a fumble -- through five games, but is plus-5 in the department overall. Getting after Pavia and keeping him under duress will be key for the Crimson Tide's defense after Vanderbilt's top playmaker gashed this unit last season.

Third-down success rate: Two of the SEC's best at moving the chains, Vanderbilt and Alabama rank No. 2 and 4, respectively, in the league on third down -- much of that due to stellar play at the quarterback position. Commodores tight end Eli Stowers has several first-down receptions and leads his offense with 22 catches on the year for 301 yards. The triple-threat of Germie Bernard, Ryan Williams and Isaiah Horton for the Crimson Tide have combined for nine total touchdowns and one of those three is often targeted by Simpson on third down.

Kalen DeBoer's record vs. top 25 teams: After Alabama's win over Georgia last week, DeBoer improved to 16-3 as a coach against nationally-ranked competition, which leads the SEC. Right now, Vanderbilt is one of five ranked teams left on the slate for the Crimson Tide, who is seeking their first playoff appearance since Nick Saban's final game in the 2023 College Football Playoff semifinals.

Where to watch Alabama vs. Vanderbilt live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt prediction, picks



Has Alabama finally hit its stride under DeBoer? If the last three games are any indication, this team is heating up at the right time and has erased worries that came out of opening weekend in Tallahassee. Simpson's been elite and more wins moving forward means he'll have a say in the Heisman picture. The Commodores rank near the middle of the SEC in explosive plays allowed this season, so that's a statistic to watch against a Crimson Tide team with plenty of talent at wideout. Alabama rebounds to avenge last season's loss, but Pavia and Vanderbilt will keep it competitive. ... The pick: Vanderbilt +10.5.



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Bama -10.5 Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Alabama Alabama Vanderbilt Alabama Alabama Alabama Vanderbilt SU Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Vanderbilt Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama

