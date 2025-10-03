The 10th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide look to make it four in a row when they take on the 16th-ranked and unbeaten Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC matchup on Saturday. Vanderbilt is coming off a 55-35 win over Utah State, while Alabama downed Georgia 24-21 last weekend. The Commodores (5-0, 1-0 SEC), who are 1-0 against top-25 opponents, are 2-0 on the road. The Crimson Tide (3-1, 1-0 SEC), who are 1-0 against ranked foes, are 2-0 on their home field.

Kickoff from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., is at 3:30 p.m. ET. Alabama leads the all-time series 63-19-4, including wins in each of the last 11 home games against Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Alabama odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.5 via SportsLine consensus.

A CBS Sports writer since 2010, the entertaining Fornelli is perhaps best known for his college football expertise. Fornelli co-hosts the popular Cover 3 Podcast and appears regularly on CBS Sports HQ.

Fornelli's dedication to analysis of all levels of college football has helped him go 17-8 (+820) on his last 25 picks in Alabama games.

Now Fornelli has set his sights on Vanderbilt vs. Alabama and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Alabama vs. Vanderbilt:

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt spread Alabama -10.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Alabama vs. Vanderbilt over/under 55.5 points Alabama vs. Vanderbilt money line Alabama -431, Vanderbilt +325 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt picks See picks at SportsLine Alabama vs. Vanderbilt streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Alabama can cover

Junior quarterback Ty Simpson leads the Crimson Tide offense. In four games, he has completed 88 of 127 passes (69.3%) for 1,138 yards and 11 touchdowns with no interceptions. He has also carried 21 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns. In a 38-14 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 13, he completed 24 of 29 passes (82.8%) for 382 yards and four touchdowns.

Senior wide receiver Germie Bernard hass been the Tide's top pass catcher this season. In four games, he has 20 receptions for 310 yards (15.5 average) and four touchdowns. He has also carried seven times for 25 yards (3.6 average) and one touchdown. In a 31-17 opening-game loss to Florida State, he caught eight passes for 146 yards (18.3 average), including a long of 37.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Senior quarterback Diego Pavia powers the Commodores' offensive attack. The dual threat has completed 94 of 126 passes for 1,211 yards and 13 touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also carried 48 times for 294 yards (6.1 average) and two touchdowns. In the win over Utah State, Pavia accounted for six touchdowns. He completed 26 of 34 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns with one interception, while carrying nine times for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Pavia's top target is senior tight end Eli Stowers. In five games, he has 22 receptions for 301 yards (13.7 average) and two touchdowns. In the win over Utah State, he caught six passes for 68 yards and one touchdown. He had five catches for 73 yards, including a long of 48, in a 70-21 win over Georgia State.

How to make Alabama vs. Vanderbilt picks

Fornelli is leaning Over on the total, and he's found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a huge value?