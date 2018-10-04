Alabama vs. Arkansas odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from model on 49-36 run

With so many conference matchups on the Week 6 college football schedule, teams from across the country are getting into the true meat of their season, where slip-ups can be costly on a number of levels. Top-ranked Alabama will travel to Arkansas on Saturday to take on the Razorbacks in an SEC showdown at noon ET.

The latest Alabama vs. Arkansas odds have the Crimson Tide as 35-point favorites, with the over-under set at 56.5, down over a touchdown from the opener. But before you even think about making your Alabama vs. Arkansas picks, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. In the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

The model has also been red-hot on its top-rated college football picks this season, nailing its last four in Week 5 to improve its overall record to 49-36 on the year. That run included correctly calling the Under (69.5) and Penn State (+3.5) against the spread in the huge Week 5 showdown between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of Alabama vs. Arkansas. We can tell you the over hits in 59 percent of simulations, but it has also locked in a strong against the spread pick that you can bank on over 60 percent of the time. This pick is available only at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Alabama has been predictably dominant on its way to a 5-0 start, routing all five of their opponents by an average margin of victory eclipsing 41 points. The Crimson Tide's defense is loaded with NFL talent and is allowing just 13 points per game, but it's their offense that has made them national championship front-runners yet again.

Tua Tagovailoa is now the prohibitive favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, and SportsLine's college football model is projecting another big day on Saturday: over 250 yards and three touchdowns.

But just because Alabama has been dominant thus far doesn't mean it can cover a 35-point spread on the road against Arkansas.

The Razorbacks have bad losses to Colorado State and North Texas, and were blown out by Auburn. However, they are coming off their best performance of the year after taking Texas A&M to the wire on the road in a 24-17 loss. And that same A&M team gave the Crimson Tide the closest thing they've seen to a fight this year (45-23).

The Razorbacks' defense recorded three sacks and forced a pair of interceptions against the Aggies. With their home crowd behind them, the Razorbacks will look to duplicate last week's performance against Alabama's explosive offense.

So which side of the Alabama vs. Arkansas spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 for $100 bettors.