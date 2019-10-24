Alabama vs. Arkansas odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from simulation on 92-59 run

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will look to continue their winning ways when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks in an SEC West Division college football matchup on Saturday. The Crimson Tide (7-0), who lead the SEC West, are 4-0 at home, while the Razorbacks (2-5), who are in seventh place in the division at 0-4, are winless on the road. Kickoff from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are averaging 48.7 points per game, while the Razorbacks are scoring an average of 24.7. The Tide are 31.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Arkansas odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 56. Before making any Arkansas vs. Alabama picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model enters Week 9 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 92-59 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Illinois (+30.5) easily staying within the spread against No. 6 Wisconsin last week in one of the largest upsets of the entire season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Arkansas vs. Alabama 10,000 times. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it's also generated an against the spread pick that cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows Alabama continues to be the envy of college football, compiling a 912-329-43 all-time record. The Crimson Tide have won 17 national championships, most in the nation, and are 153-21 in 13 years under coach Nick Saban, including 11-5 in bowl games.

Alabama junior quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Tua Tagovailoa is out against Arkansas after suffering a high ankle sprain last week against Tennessee. In his stead, Mac Jones was 6-of-11 for 72 yards, while Alabama running back Najee Harris averaged five yards per carry and scored twice. Alabama forced two Tennessee turnovers and posted three sacks.

But just because the Tide have dominated its opponents so far this season does not guarantee they will cover the Alabama vs. Arkansas spread on Saturday.

That's because the Razorbacks also have a proud tradition, having compiled a 717-509-40 all-time record. Arkansas has won one national championship (1964), 13 conference titles and four division crowns. The Razorbacks have also qualified for 42 bowl games, the last coming in 2016.

The Arkansas offense has been led by junior running back Rakeem Boyd, who has carried 119 times for 656 yards and five touchdowns. He has had three games where he has rushed for 114 yards or more. He had a big game against the Crimson Tide last season, rushing 15 times for 102 yards and catching five passes for 24 yards.

So who wins Arkansas vs. Alabama? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Arkansas vs. Alabama spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.