The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide can move one step closer to reaching the College Football Playoff when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. The Crimson Tide (9-0) have won 10 straight games, dating to the Citrus Bowl victory over Michigan, and have been ranked No. 1 since the second week in November. They are coming off a 55-17 destruction of LSU last week. Meanwhile the Razorbacks (3-6), who were winless in conference play and went 2-10 last season, have shown marked improvement in Sam Pittman's first season as head coach in Fayetteville. They are coming off a last-second, 50-48 loss at Missouri.

Kickoff between the Crimson Tide and Razorbacks is set for noon ET. William Hill Sportsbook pegs the Crimson Tide as 31.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Arkansas odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 68.5. Before making any Arkansas vs. Alabama picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Alabama vs. Arkansas spread: Crimson Tide -31.5

Alabama vs. Arkansas over-under: 68.5 points

ALA: QB Mac Jones ranks second in the country in completion percentage (75.7)

ARK: Team leads SEC in turnover margin (plus-.89 turnovers per game)

Why Alabama can cover

Jones is having a Heisman Trophy-caliber season. The junior from Jacksonville, Fla., ranks in the top three nationally in several passing categories, including passing efficiency (second at 210.8), completion percentage (second at 75.7), passing touchdowns (third at 27) and passing yards per game (third at 345.9). His passing yards (3,113) are the most by any Alabama quarterback through the first nine games of a season in program history, eclipsing Tua Tagovailoa's record of 2,840 passing yards through the first nine contests of 2019.

In addition, the Crimson Tide have dominated the series against Arkansas. Alabama has won 13 straight games against the Razorbacks, who have not beaten the Crimson Tide since 2006. In the last three games, the average margin of victory has been 35.7 points.

Why Arkansas can cover

This is a relatively meaningless game for Alabama. The Crimson Tide already have clinched a spot in the SEC title game on Dec. 19 against Florida and have incentive to not push their key players to go a full four quarters with the showdown against the Gators looming. Even if this game gets out of hand, Arkansas has a chance to cover via the backdoor.

In addition, the Razorbacks have been winning the turnover battle all season. Arkansas leads the SEC and ranks 15th in the nation in turnover margin (plus-.89 turnovers per game). The Razorbacks have not lost the turnover battle in a game since their season opener.

