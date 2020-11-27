No. 1 Alabama will host No. 22 Auburn will square off at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, at 3:30 p.m. ET in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The Crimson Tide are fresh off of a 60-point thrashing of Kentucky, while the Tigers roar into T-Town after an emphatic win over Tennessee last week on The Plains.

The big story heading into this one is the absence of Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and will miss the game. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will serve as the interim coach in Saban's absence.

The cast of Crimson Tide stars include quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris, and wide receivers DeVonta Smith and John Metchie III. The big challenge facing the Tigers is slowing down this offensive machine enough to give quarterback Bo Nix and the offense a chance to keep up.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

OTT: CBS Sports App (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast)

Storylines

Alabama: Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle torched Auburn last year, but the electric wide receiver for the Crimson Tide won't be around this weekend after injuring his leg in October. That puts pressure on Metchie to provide support to all-everything star Smith outside. Harris should be a big part of the game plan on Saturday. The senior has 797 rushing yards and a nation's best 16 touchdowns. He will be going up against an Auburn run defense that leaves a lot to be desired. Alabama's defense has given up less than four yards per play over the last two games, which will come in handy against an Auburn offense that is predicated on loosening up defenses with explosive plays.

Auburn: Quarterback Bo Nix and the Tigers offensive line has found a spark after Malzahn and offensive coordinator Chad Morris incorporated more zone read and quick crossing routes into the game plan. Nix has five touchdowns and only one interception, and has added 143 rushing yards over the last three games. The status of running back Tank Bigsby will be a big storyline to watch. The star true freshman injured his hip against the Volunteers and is questionable heading into the matchup. Shaun Shivers and D.J. Williams picked up the slack last weekend after he went down.

Alabama vs. Auburn prediction, picks

Latest Odds: Crimson Tide -24.5 Bet Now

Jones might not need to throw a single pass. Auburn's defensive front has been brutal against the run and star linebacker K.J. Britt is still out with an injury. Because of that, expect Harris to run over, around and through the Tigers defense. With that said, can he do enough to cover? Nope. Malzahn always has a trick or two (or five) up his sleeve in the Iron Bowl, and there's no doubt that they'll be used in key spots in order to either keep momentum or swing it back on the side of the orange and blue. It'll be enough to cover ... even if Alabama dominates the majority of the 60 minutes. Pick: Auburn (+24.5)