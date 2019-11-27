Alabama vs. Auburn odds, line, spread: 2019 Iron Bowl picks, predictions from advanced model

The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide look to get back in the mix for the College Football Playoff as they take on the No. 15 Auburn Tigers in the 2019 Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide (10-1) sit in second place in the SEC West at 6-1, while the Tigers (8-3) are tied for third in the division with Texas A&M at 4-3. Saturday's kickoff from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and Alabama leads the all-time series 46-36-1.

The Crimson Tide are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Auburn odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 50. Before making any Auburn vs. Alabama picks of your own, see the latest 2019 Iron Bowl predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. Auburn. Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Alabama vs. Auburn:

Alabama vs. Auburn spread: Tide -3.5

Alabama vs. Auburn over-under: 50 points

Alabama vs. Auburn money line: Alabama -175, Auburn +148

ALA: Tide are averaging 48.5 points per game

AUB: 45th in the nation in rushing at 213.5 yards per game

The model knows Alabama extended its SEC record for most consecutive 10-win seasons to 13 last week when it defeated Western Carolina. The Tide have also won 32 of their last 35 road games dating back to the 2011 season.

Offensively, the Crimson Tide are led by junior wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jerry Jeudy. The latter leads the team with 66 receptions for 933 yards and nine touchdowns, while Smith has 60 receptions for a team-leading 1,120 yards and 13 scores. Smith has been solid the last three weeks, with 17 catches for 399 yards and four TDs, including seven receptions for 213 yards and two scores against LSU on Nov. 9.

But just because the Tide can light up the scoreboard does not guarantee they will cover the Auburn vs. Alabama spread on Saturday in the Iron Bowl 2019.

That's because the Tigers have won five of the last eight games against Alabama played at Auburn, including a 26-14 victory in 2017 when the sixth-ranked Tigers beat the top-ranked Crimson Tide. Auburn, which is 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 home games, is coming off a 52-0 win over Samford.

Freshman quarterback Bo Nix has provided a major spark for the Tigers' offense, completing 185-of-321 passes for 2,193 yards and 14 TDs. He is also not afraid to run and is fifth on the team in rushing with 85 carries for 257 yards and six touchdowns.

So who wins Auburn vs. Alabama in the Iron Bowl 2019?