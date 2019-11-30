Alabama vs. Auburn odds, line, spread: 2019 Iron Bowl picks, predictions from proven computer model

The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide look to stay perfect on the road when they face the No. 15 Auburn Tigers in the 2019 Iron Bowl at Auburn, Ala. The Crimson Tide (10-1), who have already clinched second place in the SEC West, are 3-0 on the road this season, while the Tigers (8-3), who are in third place in the West, are 5-1 at home. Saturday's game is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. ET from Jordan-Hare Stadium and will be televised by CBS. The Crimson Tide are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Alabama vs. Auburn odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Alabama vs. Auburn picks down.

Alabama vs. Auburn spread: Tide -3.5

Alabama vs. Auburn over-under: 49.5 points

Alabama vs. Auburn money line: Alabama -172, Auburn +146

ALA: Tide are averaging 48.5 points per game

AUB: 45th in the nation in rushing at 213.5 yards per game

The model has considered that Alabama has won two in a row and for the 16th season in a row has qualified for a bowl game. The Crimson Tide have now been ranked in the AP Poll top five for the 68th consecutive poll, the longest such streak in the poll's history. The previous record was 54 straight by Miami. During the run, Alabama has compiled a 57-4 (.934) record and claimed two national championships and three SEC crowns.

Offensively, since junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with a hip injury, the Crimson Tide have yet to skip a beat due to the play of sophomore quarterback Mac Jones. Jones has completed 55 of 77 passes (71.4 percent) for 841 yards and seven touchdowns. Last week against Western Carolina, Jones completed 10 of 12 passes (83.3 percent) for 275 yards and three touchdowns.

But just because the Tide can light up the scoreboard does not guarantee they will cover the Auburn vs. Alabama spread on Saturday in the Iron Bowl 2019.

That's because the Tigers have won five of the last eight games against Alabama played at Auburn, including a 26-14 victory in 2017 when the sixth-ranked Tigers beat the top-ranked Crimson Tide. Auburn, which is 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 home games, is coming off a 52-0 win over Samford.

Freshman quarterback Bo Nix has provided a major spark for the Tigers' offense, completing 185-of-321 passes for 2,193 yards and 14 TDs. He is also not afraid to run and is fifth on the team in rushing with 85 carries for 257 yards and six touchdowns.

