Alabama vs. Auburn odds, line, spread: 2019 Iron Bowl picks, predictions from proven projection model

The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide look to keep their national title hopes alive in the 2019 Iron Bowl when they battle the No. 15 Auburn Tigers from Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Crimson Tide (10-1) are in prime position to move into the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings with a win and a loss by any one of the teams ahead of them taking part in their conference championship games next week. The Tigers (8-3) will be looking to improve their positioning in the upcoming bowl lineup. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Crimson Tide are a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Alabama vs. Auburn odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any Alabama vs. Auburn picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up and consistently beaten college football odds.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. Auburn. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated an against the spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can go to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Alabama vs. Auburn:

Alabama vs. Auburn spread: Tide -3.5

Alabama vs. Auburn over-under: 49.5 points

Alabama vs. Auburn money line: Alabama -177, Auburn +150

ALA: Tide are averaging 48.5 points per game

AUB: 45th in the nation in rushing at 213.5 yards per game

Alabama continues to force turnovers this season. With junior defensive back Xavier McKinney's first-quarter interception against Western Carolina last week, Alabama has forced at least one turnover in 65 of its last 70 games, which was the start of the 2015 season. During that stretch, Alabama has forced 117 turnovers, including 77 interceptions, and returned 25 of those for touchdowns.

Offensively, since junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with a hip injury, the Crimson Tide have yet to skip a beat due to the play of sophomore quarterback Mac Jones. Jones has completed 55 of 77 passes (71.4 percent) for 841 yards and seven touchdowns. Last week against Western Carolina, Jones completed 10 of 12 passes (83.3 percent) for 275 yards and three touchdowns.

But just because the Tide can light up the scoreboard does not guarantee they will cover the Auburn vs. Alabama spread on Saturday in the Iron Bowl 2019.

Auburn has had seven straight winning seasons and has qualified for its seventh consecutive bowl game. The Tigers, who are 61-30 under seventh-year coach Gus Malzahn, have had a lot of success through the years, winning two national championships -- 1957 and 2010 -- and have won 12 conference titles and nine division crowns.

Sophomore wide receiver Seth Williams has become a threat on offense and leads the Tigers with 52 receptions for 735 yards (14.1 average) and eight touchdowns. Against Georgia two weeks ago, Williams caught 13 passes for 121 yards (9.3 average). His best game was against Mississippi State on Sept. 28 when he hauled in eight passes for 161 yards (20.1 average) and two touchdowns.

So who wins Auburn vs. Alabama in the Iron Bowl 2019? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Alabama vs. Auburn spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.