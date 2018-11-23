Alabama vs. Auburn: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch Iron Bowl online

No. 1 Alabama will host rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl Saturday afternoon in what's one of the most anticipated games of every college football season. The Crimson Tide had a bit of a scare last week before pulling away from The Citadel in the second half. Meanwhile, the Tigers had no trouble dispatching of Liberty in the last home game of the season on The Plains.

Will Auburn make it two straight Iron Bowl wins over Alabama, or will Alabama cruise into the SEC Championship Game with an unblemished regular season record? Let's break down the matchup and make a pick

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 24 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Auburn: The problems that existed for the Tigers in Game 1 vs. Washington still exist heading into Week 12 -- offensive line struggles make it difficult for the running backs to get going and quarterback Jarrett Stidham to stay clean in the pocket. They've averaged just 3.83 yards per carry in conference games, have given up 55 tackles for loss and coach Gus Malzahn hasn't been able to find a way to coach around his team's deficiencies. There aren't many deficiencies with the defense, though. Auburn is tied with Alabama with 87 tackles for loss, ranking eighth nationally. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is creative with his front seven, finds ways to get different players in the backfield and is as disruptive as any group in the nation.

Alabama: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looked healthier against The Citadel than he has at any time over the last five weeks, and it has come at a perfect time. He threw three touchdowns and averaged 15.5 yards per attempt against the Bulldogs, and kept his status as the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy. There's a slight worry with leading-rusher Damien Harris, who suffered a minor concussion last week. But coach Nick Saban has amassed plenty of depth at running back in case Harris isn't 100 percent. The front seven has been dominant all year, and hasn't slowed down as the grind of the season has worn on.

Game prediction, picks

Sorry, Auburn, but if you haven't solved your problems by now, you aren't against Alabama. Led by Quinnen Williams, the defense will shut down Auburn's offense, make it difficult for Stidham to set his feet and take advantage of Malzahn's lack of creativity with the offense. With that said, the Crimson Tide are giving up too many points out in Las Vegas. Auburn will hit a few big plays late to sneak back in the back door and cover the spread. Pick: Auburn (+24.5)

