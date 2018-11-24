Alabama vs. Auburn score: Live game updates, Iron Bowl highlights, football stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Alabama and Auburn battle in the Iron Bowl on CBS
AUBURN, Ala. -- No. 1 Alabama hosts rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl, a game that will resonate within the state for the next 365 days. All eyes will be on Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa -- the front-runner in the Heisman Trophy race. The sophomore has 31 touchdown passes (with only two interceptions) and leads the nation in passer rating at 212.22. The defensive front is led by star tackle Quinnen Williams, who has emerged as one of the most disruptive forces in college football.
Auburn has struggled offensively due to issues along the offensive line, but QB Jarrett Stidham has the tangibles to make NFL scouts drool. He'll need an unusually strong performance from his big uglies against the Tide to replicate the success he had last year when he toppled the Tide and led the Tigers to the SEC West title. The defensive front led by Derrick Brown is one of the best in the nation and will test an Alabama line that's had its ups and downs.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Alabama vs. Auburn. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
