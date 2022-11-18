After its dramatic win over Ole Miss, No. 8 Alabama comes home for a game it can use to prepare for the 2022 Iron Bowl. Before Auburn comes to Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide will get a visit from the Austin Peay Governors of the FCS ranks.

Alabama showed quite a bit of resilience in Oxford, Mississippi, last weekend by coming from behind in a hostile environment to pick up a big conference win. It was a hard fought battle, and the Crimson Tide might get the opportunity to provide some rest for its top players, assuming they handle business in the first half against Austin Peay. That would be good for Alabama, considering that a rivalry game against a re-energized Auburn team awaits on Thanksgiving weekend.

This game against Alabama will close out a solid regular season for Austin Peay. The Governors enter this game at 7-3 overall and 3-2 in ASUN play. In its only other game against an FBS program, Austin Peay gave Western Kentucky all it could handle before losing 38-27. This matchup against Alabama presents an infinitely more difficult challenge than playing the Hilltoppers, though.

More information about how to watch Alabama's penultimate regular season game against Austin Peay can be found below.

How to watch Alabama vs. Austin Peay live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 19 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Live stream: ESPN+ | SEC Network+

Three players to watch

Ja'Corey Brooks, Alabama WR: In a season where the Alabama wide receivers haven't been quite as impressive, Ja'Corey Brooks has emerged as a steady option for quarterback Bryce Young. Brooks leads the Crimson Tide with 534 yards receiving and six touchdowns while averaging 16.7 yards per play. Brooks has only eclipsed 100 yards in one game this season, but he has been a steady presence in the Alabama offense.

Dallas Turner, Alabama LB: Will Anderson gets a lot of attention, and for very good reason, but let's not overlook Dallas Turner's contributions to this defense. The sophomore linebacker is yet another weapon in Alabama's fearsome pass rush. Through 10 games, Turner has 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. Austin Peay has a decent passing attack, so expect Turner to be involved in trying to slow down the Governors.

Mike DiLiello, Austin Peay QB: The Governors' quarterback is second in the ASUN Conference with 230 passing yards per game and 21 touchdowns. Just a couple of weeks ago, in Austin Peay's shootout win over North Alabama, DiLello threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns. He has the ability to take advantage if the opposing defense makes a mistake. We'll see if he can strain the Alabama secondary at all.

Alabama vs. Austin Peay prediction

After a thrilling road win over Ole Miss last weekend, Alabama could come out a little sluggish with an 11 a.m. local kickoff against Austin Peay. If that does happen, get those scoreboard screenshots in while you can because the Crimson Tide will likely start pulling away well before halftime. Bryce Young and the rest of the offense might try to pad some stats while they can, but I don't expect the Alabama starters to play all four quarters in a blowout victory. Prediction: Alabama 59, Austin Peay 6.