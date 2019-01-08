Alabama vs. Clemson 2019: Watch Tigers freshman WR Justyn Ross make two insane catches

Ross and Trevor Lawrence are going to be a nightmare for the next two seasons

Clemson's freshman wideout sensation Justyn Ross is following up his best game of the season in the Cotton Bowl semifinal with another absurd performance against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Ross, who has been playing his best football of the year in the postseason, had two utterly insane catches in the third quarter of Monday's game, both coming on the same drive. 

The first came on a bobbled catch that actually had some resemblance to a similar catch made by his teammate Tee Higgins in the Cotton Bowl victory over Notre Dame. Squaring up one-on-one on the outside, Ross showed incredible concentration and toughness as he fought through handfighting to bring down Trevor Lawrence's pass. 

Then, a couple of plays later, Ross somehow made an even more inexplicable one-handed grab that seemed to defy any logical explanation. It was the type of catch that will be on highlight reels forever and definitely deserves another two, three or even four looks ... 

It's worth noting that Ross, a four-star member of Clemson's 2018 class, was the No. 1 player coming out of Alabama and chose the Tigers over the Crimson Tide and Auburn. Ross currently leads all receivers with 153 yards receiving on six catches with a touchdown. 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

