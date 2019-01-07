Alabama vs. Clemson live stream, watch online, TV channel, national championship game 2019

Alabama and Clemson have been the two best teams in college football for the entirety of the 2018 season. When the preseason AP Top 25 poll came out, Alabama was No. 1 and Clemson was No. 2. When the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season came out, Alabama was No. 1 and Clemson was No. 2. So it's only fitting they finish the season by meeting in the championship game with Alabama at No. 1 and Clemson at No. 2.

It's not the first time we've seen this matchup, either. The College Football Playoff is only in its fifth year of existence yet these two teams will meet in the championship game for the third time on Monday night in Santa Clara. It's the fourth time they've met in a playoff game. These two programs have been the class of the sport over the last four years, and while Alabama has a dynasty that began before the CFP, Clemson has a chance to put itself on the same level as the Tide in this game.

If Clemson can win its second national title in four seasons, beating Alabama both times to get there, it would solidify the program's place alongside Alabama. If Alabama can beat Clemson for its sixth national title since 2009, it would only further prove that this is the greatest dynasty in college football history.

Let's find out. Here's how you can watch and stream the CFP National Championship on Monday evening.

Viewing information

Date: Monday, Jan. 7 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Alternate TV viewing options

Field Pass -- ESPN2 (field-level commentary)



Monday Night Film Room – ESPNEWS (MNF commentary)



Command Center – ESPNU (multiple angles, including SkyCam)



Sounds of the Game – ESPN Classic (no commentary)



Thinking Out Loud – SEC Network (SEC Network hosts)



DataCenter – ESPN Goal Line/ESPN3 (analytics and stats)



Additional viewing options on ESPN3: BlimpCast (above Levi's Stadium), TechCast (12 different camera views), SkyCam, High SkyCam, All-22, Hometown Radio broadcasts

