Alabama vs. Clemson odds, line: 2019 National Championship picks, predictions from college football expert on 7-1 run

For the fourth consecutive year, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers will square off in the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide have won two of the previous three meetings, including last year's dominant 24-6 semifinal victory. Now No. 2 Clemson (14-0) gets another crack at No. 1 Alabama (14-0) in the 2019 national championship game on Monday, Jan. 7. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are five-point favorites with the total at 59.5 in the latest Alabama vs. Clemson odds. Before you make any 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game predictions, be sure to check out the Alabama vs. Clemson picks from SportsLine college football guru Tom Fornelli.

Fornelli went 108-79 in his popular CBS Sports column the past two years, and his renowned "Twitter Tips" are 105-76 the past three seasons. He joined SportsLine this season and enters the College Football National Championship Game on a blistering 7-1 run on his point-spread selections. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Fornelli is dialed in on Alabama vs. Clemson and just locked in a strong College Football Playoff pick. You can only see it at SportsLine.

Fornelli is well aware that Alabama features a high-flying offense that can hurt opponents in a multitude of ways. The Crimson Tide are led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who completed 69.5 percent of his passes this season for 3,671 yards, 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions. The sophomore signal caller is coming off a stellar performance against Oklahoma that saw him throw for 318 yards and four touchdowns.

Tagovailoa has been able to dissect defenses all season long thanks in part to the Crimson Tide's trio of running backs. Damien Harris, Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs have combined for 1,945 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns this season. The lethal combination of a grinding ground game and a precise aerial attack has Alabama's offense averaging 47.7 points per game, the second-most in the nation.

But just because the Tide boast an explosive offense doesn't mean they can cover the Clemson vs. Alabama spread.

Clemson features one of the best defensive units in the nation. In fact, the Tigers have the second-ranked scoring defense, allowing opponents to score just 13.7 points per game. And they've held their opponents to 10 points or fewer in seven of their last nine games.

The Tigers also have some punching power of their own on offense. True freshman Trevor Lawrence has been brilliant since taking over as the starting quarterback, with a 155.2 QB rating while leading an offense that is averaging over 47 points in its last nine games.

Fornelli has analyzed this matchup from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning over, he has isolated a strong X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Alabama vs. Clemson? And what strong X-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game spread you need to jump on, all from a seasoned expert who's nailed seven of his last eight spread picks, and find out.