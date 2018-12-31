Alabama vs. Clemson odds, line: 2019 National Championship picks, predictions from expert on 7-1 roll

For the third time in four seasons, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers will square off in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is set for 8 p.m. ET, Monday, Jan. 7. The Crimson Tide are six-point favorites with the total at 59.5 in the latest Alabama vs. Clemson odds. Before you make any 2019 National Championship Game predictions, make sure to check out the Alabama vs. Clemson picks from SportsLine college football guru Tom Fornelli.

Fornelli went 108-79 in his popular CBS Sports column the past two years, and his renowned "Twitter Tips" are 105-76 the past three seasons. He joined SportsLine this season and enters the College Football National Championship Game on a blistering 7-1 run on his point-spread selections. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, Fornelli is dialed in on Alabama vs. Clemson and just locked in a strong College Football Playoff pick. You can only see it at SportsLine.

Fornelli knows that Alabama's offense runs through quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Maxwell Award winning quarterback can hurt opposing defenses in a multitude of ways. He's completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for over 3,600 yards and 41 touchdowns. He's also proven to be effective with his legs when needed, scoring two touchdowns on the ground in his last four games.

Tagovailoa's top receiver, Jerry Jeudy, is a deep threat coming off a productive performance against Oklahoma that saw him catch four passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.

The Crimson Tide also employ a grinding ground game that nets over five yards per carry. Behind one of the most imposing offensive lines in college football, the one-two punch of Damien Harris and Najee Harris create headaches for opposing front sevens. Both running backs are averaging over six yards per carry and have combined to score 11 touchdowns.

But just because the Tide boast an explosive offense doesn't mean they can cover the Clemson vs. Alabama spread.

Clemson features one of the best defensive units in the nation. In fact, the Tigers have the second-ranked scoring defense, allowing opponents to score just 13.7 points per game. And they've held their opponents to 10 points or fewer in seven of their last nine games.

The Tigers also have some punching power of their own on offense. True freshman Trevor Lawrence has been brilliant since taking over as the starting quarterback, with a 155.2 QB rating while leading an offense that is averaging over 47 points in its last nine games.

Fornelli has analyzed this matchup from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning over, he has isolated a strong X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Alabama vs. Clemson? And what strong X-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game spread you need to jump on, all from a seasoned expert who's nailed seven of his last eight spread picks, and find out.