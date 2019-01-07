Alabama vs. Clemson: Players show off their pregame style prior to 2019 national championship

Later this evening, Alabama and Clemson players will be wearing their team colors on the gridiron for the 2019 College Football Playoff national championship. Walking into Levi's Stadium, though, can look more like a New York runway for some players who want to go beyond the traditional suit and tie. Alabama linebacker Jamey Mosley and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence took this to heart.

In particular, Mosley turned a bunch of heads with his sparkling gold jacket as he exited the team bus and made his way on to the field. That's a MVP-type jacket if there ever was one. Check out the video and photo below ...

Jamey Mosley walks in with the gold jacket. pic.twitter.com/Y8AFWfjfKX — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 7, 2019

Not to be outdone, Lawrence went with a more subtle look, but peep the kicks he's wearing. As an avid wearer of many Steve Madden shoes, those definitely look like Steve Maddens. But anything with print on them is a winner in my book anyway.

Trevor Lawrence rocking the Jim McElwain socks. pic.twitter.com/oQ5tX4ZW3O — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) January 7, 2019

Games like the national championship have high stakes, but at the end of the day, it's supposed to be a fun conclusion to a long season. Let the players have some fun, and dressing the part off of the field is part of that attraction on a stage as big as this one.