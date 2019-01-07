Alabama vs. Clemson props, best bets, and picks for 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship

In what is becoming a seemingly annual clash between dynastic college football programs, the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide meet on Monday night in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Sportsbooks are bound to see plenty of action on the point spread and total in the final college football game of the season. The Crimson Tide are 5.5-favorites, down from an opener of -6.5, and the over-under for total points scored is 58. In addition, many college football fans will flock to Alabama vs. Clemson props. These peop bets allow you to pick individual and team milestones, like whether Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow goes Over or Under 41.5 yards and whether a special teams or defensive touchdown will be scored (+190). Before you make any College Football Playoff National Championship prop bets, you have to see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based college football expert, Nagel has won multiple handicapping contests in his career and is coming off a season in which he nailed 60 percent of his point-spread selections for SportsLine members. He also has an incredible track record making prop picks. He has a record of 9-2 on props for the past two title games.

Last year, Nagel advised SportsLine members that the top prop bet was the "yes" on whether either team would score at least three consecutive times. This cashed in the first half of Alabama's 26-23 overtime win, as the Bulldogs scored three consecutive times to go up 13-0 at halftime. For good measure, Alabama answered with three consecutive second-half scores during its rally.

Nagel has again locked in his favorite prop picks for Clemson vs. Alabama. One of his picks: Nagel likes iconic Clemson receiver Renfrow to go Over 41.5 receiving yards.

Nagel notes that Renfrow has become synonymous with the success of the Clemson program this decade and has played a major role in its biggest games over the past four seasons. He had 10 catches for 92 yards and two scores in Clemson's 35-31 win in 2017. This included the memorable game-winning touchdown from Deshaun Watson as time expired to give the Tigers a comeback victory over the favored Tide.

The reliable senior had four catches for 62 yards in Clemson's 30-3 rout of Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals, and Nagel is confident he'll come up big one more time Monday night.

