Alabama vs. Clemson props, best bets for 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship

Alabama and Clemson meet again Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game for the third time in five years. Kickoff is 8 p.m. from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Everyone from average Joes to professional bettors will lock in picks against the spread and on the total. The Crimson Tide are 5.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 58.5.

But there's another popular way to make a profit from the game. Prop bets are picks made on individual events and milestones throughout the National Championship. For example, one sportsbook is offering odds on whether the longest touchdown of the game will be longer or shorter than 52.5 yards. You can also wager on whether Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completes more than 21.5 passes. Before you make any College Football Playoff National Championship pro bets, you have to see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based college football expert, Nagel has won multiple handicapping contests in his career and is coming off a season in which he nailed 60 percent of his point-spread selections for SportsLine members. He also has an incredible track record making prop picks. He has a record of 9-2 on props for the past two title games.

Last year, Nagel advised SportsLine members that the top prop bet was the "yes" on whether either team would score at least three consecutive times. This cashed in the first half of Alabama's 26-23 overtime win, as the Bulldogs scored three consecutive times to go up 13-0 at halftime. For good measure, Alabama answered with three consecutive second-half scores during its rally.

Now, Nagel has again locked in his favorite prop picks for Clemson vs. Alabama and he's sharing them only over at SportsLine. Here's one we'll give away for Monday night's game: Nagel believes the longest touchdown of the game will go Over 52.5 yards.

He noted that, in their 2017 meeting, the Tigers and Tide combined for four touchdowns of at least 25 yards, and Alabama clipped this number with a 68-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to O.J. Howard.

Nagel expects big-play offense will be a theme from two of the top five scoring teams in the country who combine to top 90 points per contest.

