Alabama vs. Clemson score, national championship 2019: Live college football game updates, highlights

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Throughout the season, there has been a sense that we were destined to see a fourth edition of Alabama vs. Clemson in the College Football Playoff. After 28 combined wins, we are finally here on the eve of another colossal clash in the CFP National Championship. For Nick Saban and Alabama, the game presents another chance to assert dominance on a big stage. Clemson's season has been a bit more of a journey, replacing a senior returning starter with true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence. More than 50 juniors and seniors lead a roster that has as much playoff experience as anyone in the country. While the future of the playoff is debated, the season provided the very thing we ask: the two best teams playing for the title.

No. 2 Clemson struck first with a thunderous pick-six of Tua Tagovailoa on No. 1 Alabama's first possession, but the Tide quickly answered with a huge 62-yard hookup by Tagovailoa and Jerry Jeudy. The fast-paced scoring continued as a huge 62-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins set up a rushing touchdown to put Clemson back in front. Alabama responded yet again but missed the extra point to trail 14-13 with 27 points in the first quarter alone.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the 2019 CFP National Championship. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.