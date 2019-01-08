Alabama vs. Clemson score: Tigers crush Tide to reclaim throne, win 2019 national championship

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Clemson handed Alabama the worst loss of Nick Saban's era with the Crimson Tide, capturing its second national title in three years with a 44-16 blowout victory in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship. In doing so, the Tigers became the first team in modern college football history to finish a season 15-0 and the first overall to do so since Penn in 1897.

More than 74,000 made the trip from the deep South to the Bay Area, showing up expecting to see an all-time classic. As of the early part of the second quarter, when Alabama led 16-14, it looked like we were in the midst of another epic between the sport's two standard-bearers. But when things turned on Alabama, they turned quickly and Clemson's 30-0 run over the next two quarters of football forever changed the trajectory of the program.

With the confetti still falling, the ability of Clemson to run away from Alabama like it did on Monday night remains mind-boggling.

Even crazier is that the Tigers got it done offensively with its freshmen and sophomores, and that's terrifying for the rest of college football. Getting (presumably) two more years out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Justyn Ross -- among others, of course -- ensures that the they will be a program to beat (the program to beat?) for the foreseeable future. Lawrence tied his Cotton Bowl performance vs. Notre Dame with 347 yards passing, while Ross hauled in a pair of miraculous catches as part of a 153-yard day.

And what an ascension this is becoming for Clemson. After playing the underdog role during its rise to the top, overcoming "Clemsoning" and reaching heights the program has not seen in decades, the Tigers have become a big bad boss in college football. They've accomplished this by beating the boss of college football in Saban and Alabama. With Lawrence under center, there's going to be new expectations placed on Dabo Swinney and the Tigers for decades to come.

Swinney still has several more championships to catch up to Saban's six titles as a head coach, but at the age of 49, he has plenty of time left to try and no shortage of investment from the Clemson community. But what Saban and any other coach with multiple titles would tell Swinney is that the toughest challenges of sustaining that success are internal.

Monday night ushered in a new era, confirming that Alabama does not sit alone at the top of college football. Clemson has been paired with Alabama in the playoffs each of the last four years yet still maintained a status that was a step down in the eyes of many around the sport. What the Tigers did to the Tide on Monday night has changed that perception in an irreversible way. It's one thing to beat the Saban's Tide; it's another thing to dominate them completely. Performances like this are not forgotten easily or quickly, and the reverberations from the result can end up lasting decades.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the 2019 CFP National Championship. If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.