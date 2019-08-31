Alabama vs. Duke odds, optimal predictions: 2019 college football picks from simulation on 49-29 roll

The Duke Blue Devils will look to contain a potent Alabama offense when they open their college football schedule on Saturday against the second-ranked Crimson Tide. Duke has compiled a 510-522-31 all-time record, including a 1-3 mark against the Crimson Tide. Alabama, meanwhile, has won 17 national championships and is 905-329-43 all-time. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET from Atlanta. Duke's lone win over the Crimson Tide was a 29-26 triumph in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1945. Nick Saban and company opened as 35-point favorites, but the line has since dipped to 33.5 in the latest Alabama vs. Duke odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 57, down 1.5 from the opener. Before making any Alabama vs. Duke picks of your own, you need see the latest college football predictions for Week 1 from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account Alabama's dominance. In fact, the Tide beat six opponents by over 30 points last season. Helping lead Alabama's offense are junior wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III. Jeudy, the recipient of the 2018 Biletnikoff Award, presented to the nation's top wide receiver, caught 68 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He was a consensus All-American, earning honors from Walter Camp, The Associated Press, Sporting News and AFCA. He also earned first team All-America honors from The Athletic and Sports Illustrated.

Ruggs also was a key part of the offense, finishing second on the team in receptions in 2018 with 46 for 741 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had 20-plus yard gains on 13 of his receptions, while 34 were for a first down or touchdown.

Junior running back Najee Harris is Alabama's top returning back and was second on the team in rushing with 783 yards on 117 carries. He's reportedly suspended for the first half on Saturday along with fellow running back Brian Robinson, but SportsLine's model expects quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to pick up the slack and throw for nearly 400 yards.

But just because the Crimson Tide have a prolific offensive does not guarantee they will cover the Alabama vs, Duke spread on Saturday.

Duke enters the game with a potent one-two punch at running back. Junior Deon Jackson will pair with fellow junior Brittain Brown in the backfield. Jackson returns as the Blue Devils' top back. He carried 161 times for 847 yards and seven touchdowns a season ago. He was a second team All-ACC selection as an all-purpose back and played in all 13 games with eight starts. For his career, he has rushed 193 times for 944 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also returned 23 kickoffs for 502 yards.

Like Jackson, Brown has rushed for more than 940 yards in his career. In three seasons, he has run the ball 210 times for 1,070 yards and 10 scores. He saw action in nine games with five starts in 2018, rushing for 369 yards on 80 attempts and three touchdowns.

