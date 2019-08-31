Alabama vs. Duke odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from advanced simulation on 49-29 roll

Second-ranked Alabama will look for a fast start to the college football season when it battles Duke in a non-conference opener in Atlanta. The Crimson Tide, who finished first in the SEC West at 8-0 and 14-1 overall last year, have had 12 straight winning seasons and played in a bowl game 15 straight years. The Blue Devils, who finished sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division at 3-5 and 8-5 overall, have had a winning record the past two seasons and in five of their last six. Saturday's game from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. The teams last met on Sept. 18, 2010, with Alabama posting a 62-13 victory. The Crimson Tide are favored by 33.5 in the latest Alabama vs. Duke odds after the line moved as high as 35, while the over-under for total points scored is 57. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before making any Alabama vs. Duke picks of your own.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters the first full weekend of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 49-29 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Miami (+7) covering against No. 8 Florida in the season-opener and hit the under. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Duke vs. Alabama. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it has also generated a strong against the spread pick that cashes in 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account Alabama's dominance. In fact, the Tide beat six opponents by over 30 points last season. Helping lead Alabama's offense are junior wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III. Jeudy, the recipient of the 2018 Biletnikoff Award, presented to the nation's top wide receiver, caught 68 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He was a consensus All-American, earning honors from Walter Camp, The Associated Press, Sporting News and AFCA. He also earned first team All-America honors from The Athletic and Sports Illustrated.

Ruggs also was a key part of the offense, finishing second on the team in receptions in 2018 with 46 for 741 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had 20-plus yard gains on 13 of his receptions, while 34 were for a first down or touchdown.

Junior running back Najee Harris is Alabama's top returning back and was second on the team in rushing with 783 yards on 117 carries. He's reportedly suspended for the first half on Saturday along with fellow running back Brian Robinson, but SportsLine's model expects quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to pick up the slack and throw for nearly 400 yards.

But just because the Crimson Tide have a prolific offensive does not guarantee they will cover the Alabama vs, Duke spread on Saturday.

That's because Duke returns versatile redshirt senior quarterback Quentin Harris, who takes over for Daniel Jones. Harris played in 12 games last season, including two starts. He completed 34-of-68 passes for 437 yards and seven touchdowns with a quarterback rating of 135.0. He also has proven he's mobile, rushing 78 times for 275 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.

Junior tight end Noah Gray is Duke's top returning receiver from a year ago and could be given consideration for the John Mackey Award, presented annually to the nation's top tight end. He caught 20 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown in 2018.

So who wins Duke vs. Alabama? And which side of the spread can you bank on in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Duke vs. Alabama spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,500 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.