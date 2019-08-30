Alabama vs. Duke odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from simulation on 49-29 roll

One of college football's elite teams kicks off its season on Saturday when the second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Duke Blue Devils. The Tide, who were stunned 44-16 in the national championship game by Clemson last season, have played in the last four title games, going 2-2. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, have played in a bowl game in six of the last seven seasons. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and Alabama leads the all-time series 3-1. The Crimson Tide are 33.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Duke odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 57. Before making any Alabama vs. Duke picks of your own, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters the first full weekend of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 49-29 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Miami (+7) covering against No. 8 Florida in the season-opener and hit the under. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Duke vs. Alabama. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it has also generated a strong against the spread pick that cashes in 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Alabama returns one of the top players in the country, junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who completed 245-of-355 passes for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns in 2018. He had a 199.5 quarterback rating and was named the Walter Camp Player of the Year and Maxwell Award winner. He was also named National Player of the Year by Sporting News. For his career, he has thrown for 4,602 yards and 54 touchdowns.

Junior running back Najee Harris is Alabama's top returning back and was second on the team in rushing with 783 yards on 117 carries. He's reportedly suspended for the first half on Saturday along with fellow running back Brian Robinson, but SportsLine's model expects Tagovailoa to pick up the slack and throw for nearly 400 yards.

But just because the Crimson Tide have a prolific offensive does not guarantee they will cover the Alabama vs, Duke spread on Saturday.

That's because Duke returns versatile redshirt senior quarterback Quentin Harris, who takes over for Daniel Jones. Harris played in 12 games last season, including two starts. He completed 34-of-68 passes for 437 yards and seven touchdowns with a quarterback rating of 135.0. He also has proven he's mobile, rushing 78 times for 275 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.

Junior tight end Noah Gray is Duke's top returning receiver from a year ago and could be given consideration for the John Mackey Award, presented annually to the nation's top tight end. He caught 20 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown in 2018.

So who wins Duke vs. Alabama? And which side of the spread can you bank on in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Duke vs. Alabama spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,500 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.