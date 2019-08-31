Alabama vs. Duke score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 2 Alabama opens the 2019 college football season
ATLANTA -- No. 2 Alabama kicks off its revenge tour in a familiar place -- Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the SEC Championship Game and the site of the Crimson Tide's walk-off touchdown in overtime of the CFP National Championship two seasons ago.The Tide will be led by Heisman Trophy finalist Tua Tagovailoa under center and one of the best wide receiving corps in the country. But they are playing without their top two running backs -- Najee Harris and Brian Robinson -- for at least the first half of the game. Middle linebacker Dylan Moses suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this week. Fellow middle linebacker Joshua McMillon is out for the year as well, leaving the Tide defense perilously thin.
Duke lost star quarterback Daniel Jones to the draft, and dual-threat weapon Quinten Harris is expected to take over. With him comes a drastically different offense that what Jones brought with his NFL arm. Coach David Cutcliffe has made a living developing quarterbacks, and his new one will get quite a challenge in the opener.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Alabama vs. Duke. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
